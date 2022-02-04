6 Actresses who overcame cancer by detecting it early

The Cancer It is a disease that does not distinguish gender, race or social position and in the entertainment world there are known cases of celebrities who have suffered from this condition and who fortunately have survived after it was detected in time.

This February 4 is from world cancer day and for this reason we present a list of actresses who have waged the fight against this disease.

Adamari Lopez

Adamari Lopez was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 when she was 33 years old and at the height of her acting career.

“It was an excellent moment in my career. I was in Mexico filming soap operas and I had just gotten engaged to my boyfriend. One day I felt a lump in one of my breasts, it surprised me. I went to see the doctor. He thought maybe it was something normal during my period. He told me that if the lump did not disappear I would have to have an ultrasound. A few days later, I felt sudden pain and they discovered that I had a tumor in my chest, “he said in an interview on that occasion.

After undergoing a double mastectomy, chemotherapy, breast reconstruction and more than 10 surgeries, the actress is now fully recovered and more beautiful than ever.

Adamari López is currently the host of the program Hoy Día. (Instagram | Adamari López)

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara suffered thyroid cancer at age 28. The beautiful actress revealed that in 2000 the disease was detected during a your child’s routine visit to the endocrinologist.

“When you are young and you hear the word cancer, your mind goes to many places, but I tried not to panic and decided to educate myself (…) I was lucky to have detected it early and to have the support of my doctors and, most of all, important, from my family”, he talked.

The actress preferred not to say anything at the time because she did not want to publicize the subject; the first time he spoke about it was in 2011 to Health magazine and as part of his treatment his thyroid was removed.

Sofía Vergara’s thyroid was removed as part of her treatment. (Instagram | Sofia Vergara)

Angelica Maria

Angélica María is a survivor of the breast cancer, which was detected in 1997 and had to undergo chemotherapy and later a breast reconstruction.

After this complicated episode in his life, the bride from Mexico Every year she has medical check-ups to stay informed about her health.

The actress and singer has participated in several disease awareness campaigns.

Angélica María suffered from breast cancer. (Instagram | Angelica Maria)

Daniela Romo

Daniela Romo was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, but luckily, the condition was detected in time and he was able to undergo treatment and surgery.

The actress, who is grateful to life for having allowed her to overcome the disease and enjoy her work again, has participated on several occasions in forums to raise awareness among women about becoming periodic reviews.

“I celebrate life. We are fragile human beings, we always have death ahead of us,” he said.

Daniela Romo has spoken in various forums about her experience in the fight against cancer. (Facebook | Daniela Romo)

Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John, protagonist of Vaselina, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, it was on the weekend that his father died due to this disease.

The actress underwent a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy and breast reconstruction; “I did herbal formulas, meditation and focused on a vision of complete wellness,” she said.

She has been active in cancer prevention research and fundraising; helped launch the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Center (Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre) in Melbourne, Australia.

Olivia Newton-John founded a hospital center to treat cancer. (Instagram | Olivia Newton-John)

Fran Drescher

After two years of misdiagnosis, Fran Drescher finally learned in 2000 that she had uterine cancer. Actress known for her role in The babysitter underwent surgery and radiotherapy this year. in his book cancer schmancer gave an account of his experience.

There are many the stories of celebrities who have fought against this illness, but not in all cases the result is positive.

Fran Drescher narrates her experience with cancer in a book. (Instagram | Fran Drescher)

