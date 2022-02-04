5 celebrities who won the battle

Knowing what this disease is about is a way to prevent it. Photo: Getty Images

You may be interested in reading: Breast cancer: how to do the self-exam, what are the symptoms and much more

We invite you to read more content like this here

The World Cancer Day It is celebrated every year on February 4 and is an initiative in which the world unites in the fight against the global cancer epidemic.

According to figures from the whoit is estimated that between 30% and 50% of these diseases can be avoided thanks to the reduction of risk factors related to lifestyle and healthy habits, just as it is possible to achieve a positive outcome.

These are 5 celebrities who have won the battle against cancer:

Sofia Vergara:

Not many know that the actress from Barranquilla Sofia Vergara He suffered from thyroid cancer at the age of 28. The Colombian she confessed that she suffered from this disease during Stand Up To Cancer, a program that raises funds for the fight against cancer.

“At age 28, during a routine doctor’s visit, my doctor felt a lump in my neck. They did a lot of tests and finally they told me that he had thyroid cancer”.

He had his thyroid removed and now takes medication daily. “I was lucky to have caught it early and to have the support of my doctors and, most importantly, my family.”

You can read: Sofía Vergara, Salma Hayek and other celebrities who were girlfriends of Luis Miguel

Robert DeNiro:

The American actor famous for starring in: ‘The Irishman’ or ‘Fashion Intern’ found out that he had prostate cancer during a routine check-up in 2003 when he was 60 years old.

De Niro had to undergo surgery, a common treatment option when the cancer has not spread in his body, It was also known that the actor is still medicated after the operation.

Hugh Jackman:

australian actor Hugh Jackmanknown for his role in the movie ‘Wolverine’ revealed that he suffered from a type of mild skin cancer and has confessed that he has undergone surgery six times.

“Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent medical check-ups and amazing doctors, everything is fine. It looks worse with the bandage than without it. I swear! #ponteproteccionsolar”, the artist wrote on his Instagram account.

Alvaro Morte

The Spanish actor famous for his role as ‘The Professor’ in ‘La Casa de Papel’ commented in December last year at an event in Madrid that he suffered from cancer at the age of 30. “I turned 30 and was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor on my left thigh (…) I have a lot to celebrate. I am a very optimistic person and I have always tried to see the positive side of things and of life”, said the actor Alvaro Morte in an event organized by Moët Chandon that was organized at the Teatro Real in Madrid.

Minogue Kylie

The Australian singer announced in 2005 that she had breast cancer. This year Kylie he had to suspend his concert tour to undergo a mastectomy and later chemotherapy.

After 14 years, the interpreter revealed to the magazine Who Magazine how her life changed after being diagnosed: “My vision of the world was different, my destiny, for the most part, was the same (…) My illness made me even more passionate about all the people and things I love. But at the same time, life as always had been on hold”, commented the artist.

On the other hand, Dr. Juan Carlos Velásquez, head of the Oncology Center at the Clínica del Country, comments on how medical techniques to treat cancer have advanced in recent years: “Techniques such as targeted therapy and immunotherapy have shown great efficacy in some types of tumors and have also made it possible to treat patients with fewer side effects than those generated by chemotherapy and radiotherapy.”.

In addition, he adds: “it is important to have an individualized and comprehensive treatment in which the person can access a group of specialists who work in a coordinated manner, providing continuous treatment in the different scenarios, from the outpatient to the hospital.”.