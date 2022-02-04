44 years ago they conquered the United States with Stayin’ Alive

A day like today, 44 years ago, bee gees He reached the first place in the US charts with one of his most emblematic songs: stayin’ alive.

The single, which was part of the soundtrack of Saturday Night Feverspent four weeks at the top of the most listened to Billboard.

The song also conquered the English charts, and its title gave rise to a sequel to the film directed in 1983 by Sylvester Stallone and starring John Travolta with Cynthia Rhodes. It was also one of the first works of patrick swayze.

The music video for the song is completely different from the concept of saturday night fever.

The group appears singing the song on a set near where they were filming. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band of The Beatles at the same time. It was a set that showed buildings, a train station, and other objects

stayin’ alive can still be heard in a variety of venues, from dance halls to sporting events.

As the song’s message, and in the words of singer Robin Gibb, stayin’ alive It’s about surviving in the big city, any city, but basically New York.

Magazine rolling stone included it in his list of The 500 greatest songs of all time ranked 189th along with How Deep Is Your Lovethe first single from the film and also from the Bee Gees.

A curious fact is that with the beats per minute (bpmacronym in English for beats per minute) from stayin’ alive you can accurately perform CPR maneuvers effectively.













