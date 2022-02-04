30 medicine, dentistry and nutrition interns start social service at SEDIF

They are students with the best academic achievement averages who will attend to the different needs of the most vulnerable population of Tlaxcala

Tlaxcala, Tlax., February 03, 2022 (Editorial).- A group of 30 medicine, nutrition and dentistry interns from the Autonomous University of Tlaxcala (UATx) and the Popular University of the State of Tlaxcala began their social service in the State System for the Integral Development of the Family (Sedif), with which they strengthen areas of attention to the vulnerable population.

The social service intern assignment event was headed by the honorary president of Sedif, Mariana Espinosa de los Monteros Cuéllar, who highlighted that of 30 interns, 17 will be channeled to 14 DIF municipal systems and the rest were assigned to different areas of the System. DIFF State. In addition, she stressed that these are students with the best academic achievement averages, who will attend to the different needs of the most vulnerable population of Tlaxcala.

He asked the interns “not only to take the service as a requirement to achieve their academic certification, but also as a life experience that will mark their vocation, which implies great commitment and responsibility.”

After welcoming the university students, Mariana Espinosa de los Monteros thanked the support of the heads of the DIF municipal systems for opening spaces to strengthen dental care for the people who need it most.

On behalf of the DIF municipal systems, the honorary president of the Huamantla organization, Karla Guadalupe Meléndez Cedillo, considered that this day is important because the door was opened to new professionals in whom empathy should be promoted in the care of the vulnerable population, as well as as its awareness in social assistance and generation of values.

Of the total number of interns, 17 dentistry were assigned to the DIF municipal systems of Tepetitla, Lázaro Cárdenas, Huamantla, Yauhquemehcan, Nopalucan, Tetla de la Solidaridad, Emiliano Zapata, La Magdalena Tlaltelulco, Contla, Papalotla, San Juan Totolac, San José Teacalco, Cuaxomulco and Benito Juárez; while the remaining 13, including dentists, doctors and nutritionists, will carry out their social service in different areas of Sedif, all in the period from February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023.

The event was attended by the general director of the organization, Laura García Sánchez; the head of the Sedif Health Promotion Department, Carlos Stefano Galindo Nohpal, on behalf of the Sedif Health Services Commissioner, Leonel Vázquez Nava, as well as heads of the DIF municipal systems.