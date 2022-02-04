3 drama series you can’t miss

Since the arrival of HBO Max in Latin America, we have been able to see how they have managed to create an identity when choosing series, movies, and documentaries to provide their subscribers with a varied and entertaining catalog that competes with the rest of the available platforms.

By taking a look at the productions that have been added in recent months, we have gathered drama gems that no one should miss.

Actors like Oscar Isaac, Olivia Colman, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant are some of the personalities who have squandered their talent in iconic productions available on HBO Max.

Here we tell you about some drama series that are sure to hook you with their interesting plot and cast:

Landscapers

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis play “Susan” and “Christopher” a middle-aged couple who manage to hide two bodies in their garden for more than 15 years without causing any apparent suspicion.

Throughout four episodes, we can see the outcome of the creepy miniseries based on the true story of the residents of Nottinghamshire, England in 1998.

Secrets of a Marriage

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain star in another couple miniseries inspired by the series by Swedish screenwriter Ingmar Bergman released in 1973.

During five episodes, we can see the marital crisis that “Mira” and “Jonathan” live in the midst of lies and infidelity.

The Undoing

Throughout six chapters, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant brought to life the story based on “You Should Have Known” (You already knew), a novel by the American writer Jean Hanff Korelitz.

The plot revolves around “Grace” and “Jonathan Fraser” an exemplary couple with a seemingly perfect life. The protagonist’s life takes a 360 degree turn when her husband disappears for no apparent reason and discovers that he really does not know the person with whom she has shared several years of her life.

The 54-year-old actress not only poured her great talent into the hit HBO Max series, she also participated as a producer, a role she had wanted to take on for a long time.

“Producing is a job that I take very seriously. Bring it to fruition, protect the project and support the artists involved. It’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly and it makes me proud when we take big creative swings and hopefully pull it off.”

