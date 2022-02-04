10 Monster Movies That Beat Godzilla At His Own Game

The film industry is being forced to tell bigger and bigger stories. The old adage that “bigger is better” applies to monster movies. There is no shortage of memorable movie monsters that have graced movie screens, but Godzilla has dominated the kaiju genre for over half a century.

There are dozens of sequels, spin-offs, and extensions to the franchise. Godzilla . Godzilla may be the king of the monsters, but there are some exceptional giant monster movies that have come out after him that could be even better and have more to say.

10 The Host turns a terrifying cautionary tale into an arthouse monster movie

Bong Joon-ho is one of the best filmmakers in South Korea. He is finally receiving international recognition after his latest psychological drama, parasite . All of Joon-ho’s films are delicate character studies. The Host , from 2006, is the South Korean version of the parable of Godzilla .

The mortal creature that is born in The Host it is the result of chemical contamination and American interference. This immediately reminds us of Godzilla’s comment about nuclear war and radiation. Disturbing visuals and a scathing ending make The Host a must see monster masterpiece.

9 Cloverfield Gives Kaiju Movies The Found Footage Treatment

The intention of cloverfield was to create a wholly original movie monster, rather than another adaptation of Godzilla and other international kaiju content. cloverfield It brilliantly combines the pervasive destruction of the monster movie with the gritty, intimate nature of a found-footage horror film.

The result is a monster movie unlike anything that has come before. The universe cloverfield connected is currently spinning its wheel. There is still demand for more content from this extremely atypical sci-fi franchise. Perhaps the next installment in the series will return to its classic kaiju roots.

8 Colossal Monsters Used to Tell a Heartbreaking Story of Addiction and Dependence

Many viewers are drawn to kaiju movies because they offer huge displays of destruction. The best of these efforts have something deeper to say after the devastation. colossal is a raw and emotional movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis as toxic individuals. The pair manage to subconsciously manifest kaiju monsters as an extension of their addictions.

The monster designs are creative and chaos is not lacking. Secret weapon by colossal they are the intimate questions he tries to answer in relation to his aching human protagonists. It’s proof that monster movies can be deep and emotional.

7 Kong: Skull Island Is Lost In A World That Seems As Far Away From Time

When was Kong: Island released? skull it was critically appreciated, but was still largely regarded as one of many pieces in the growing “Monsterverse”. The later films of King Kong have arrived, but the isolated nature of kong : Skull Island is one of its greatest strengths.

An all-star cast (Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson) headline this sprawling epic action adventure. Jordan Vogt-Roberts applies his love of giant monster movies and appreciation for the mecha genre of anime, which translates into inspired photography and settings.

6 Monster Hunter sets Milla Jovovich free against hordes of savage kaiju

Paul WS Anderson is responsible for one of the biggest video game adaptations of all time with his long-running video game series. resident Evil . Anderson and Milla Jovovich return for another video game epic with the feature film Monster Hunter. Monster’s premiere Hunter in It was unsuccessful in North America, but Japan’s colossal video game reputation helped attract a passionate following.

Monster Hunter takes the approach of resident Evil , without ever claiming to be of a high artistic level. Monster Hunter is a funny movie where gray-haired soldiers face huge monsters with gigantic weapons.

5 Q: The Winged Serpent unleashes a stop-motion menace over New York City

Larry Cohen is one of the main creators of the low-budget B movies of the 1980s. Many of these films are acquired tastes, but they are still important pieces of cinema. They inspired others and opened the doors to more ambitious films. Q: The winged serpent it’s one of Cohen’s best cinematic efforts and its lo-fi charm in the monster genre is endlessly endearing.

The stop-motion approach to the titular creature from The Snake Alada leaves a lot to be desired, but she is still successful with this illusion. The fact that snake winged centering on an ancient Aztec monster is also a unique point of view that has not been exaggerated, even years later.

4 Jurassic Park brings dinosaurs to life and makes the impossible real

The Revolutionary Jurassic Park by Steven Spielberg , based on the novel by Michael Crichton, might not traditionally be considered in the same category as Godzilla. However, there are many points in common between the two. The park Jurassic Spielberg’s has become a permanent part of pop culture. Decades later, there is still news in the franchise.

The scope and awe of these deadly creatures is never more palpable than in the first installment of Jurassic Park. Godzilla may be bigger than a Tyrannosaurus Rex, but a pack of disgruntled dinosaurs could make quick work of the beast.

3 Love & Peace Combines Kaiju Mayhem With A Tender Love Story

Sion Sono is one of Japan’s most intrepid and experimental filmmakers. He is a director who regularly engages in deeply disturbing and violent meditations on humanity. Therefore, its colorful and optimistic Sees it & Peace is quite a surprise.

Love&Peace begins as a grounded examination of the humble life of a shy office worker who suddenly strikes up a lifelong friendship with a little turtle, Pikadon. Magical circumstances turn Pikadon into a massive kaiju creature that devastates Japan. Meanwhile, Pikadon’s owner grapples with his newfound fame as a rock star and his budding love interest.

2 The 1988 Version Of The Blob Is Scarier Than Any Giant Lizard Attack

The Blob , by Chuck Russell, from 1988, is a continuation of the 1950s original. Blob it’s a good example of how remakes can improve on their predecessors when enough technological advances have been made. Both movies explore the destructive rampage of a gelatinous alien menace.

The 80’s version is truly terrifying with the way this unstoppable mass consumes its prey. The Blob presents a hazard that stays closer to the ground. The chaos he causes is on a par with Godzilla and other powerful kaiju.

1 Pacific Rim is an energetic ode to the cinema of monsters and giant robots

Guillermo del Toro has become an inspiring genre director. It is capable of transforming niche ideas into blockbusters. Del Toro has always had an affinity for the kaiju and mecha genres, to which he dedicates a passionate love letter with his elevated action film, Pacific Rim.

Pacific Rim remixes a bunch of well-known ideas to create a clever and entertaining sci-fi show that pits giant robots against incredible monsters. Pacific’s universe rim it has been expanded upon in its sequel and corresponding anime series. Pacific Rim by del Toro contains many of the franchise’s strongest moments.