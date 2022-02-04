10 minute walk for a longer life

If almost all of us started walking ten minutes more a day, we could collectively prevent more than 111,000 deaths a year, according to an eye-opening new study on movement and mortality. The study, published in January in the peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine, used data on physical activity and death rates from thousands of American adults to estimate how many deaths a year could be prevented if everyone exercised more. The results indicate that if each of us did just a little more physical activity, hundreds of thousands of premature deaths could be avoided in the coming years.

Science already offers plenty of evidence that the amount of exercise we do influences how long we live. In 2019, a revealing study published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated that more than eight percent of all deaths in the country were attributable to inappropriate activity. A 2015 British study showed that men and women who exercised for at least 150 minutes a week (the standard recommendation in the UK, Europe and the US) reduced their risk of premature death by at least 25 percent compared with people who exercised less. Even more shocking was a 2020 study of the lifestyles and death risks of some 44,000 adults in the United States and Europe, which found that the most sedentary men and women in the study, who sat most of the day, they were up to 260 percent more likely to die prematurely than the most active people in the study, who exercised for at least 30 minutes most days.

However, much of this research was based on people’s (often unreliable) recollections of their exercise and sedentary habits. In addition, many of the studies looking at the broader effects of exercise on longevity, at the population level, tended to use formal exercise regimens as their objective. In those studies, the researchers modeled what would happen if everyone started exercising for at least 150 minutes a week, an ambitious and perhaps unattainable goal for the many people who previously exercised rarely, if ever. .