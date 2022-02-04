10 minute walk for a longer life
If almost all of us started walking ten minutes more a day, we could collectively prevent more than 111,000 deaths a year, according to an eye-opening new study on movement and mortality. The study, published in January in the peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine, used data on physical activity and death rates from thousands of American adults to estimate how many deaths a year could be prevented if everyone exercised more. The results indicate that if each of us did just a little more physical activity, hundreds of thousands of premature deaths could be avoided in the coming years.
Science already offers plenty of evidence that the amount of exercise we do influences how long we live. In 2019, a revealing study published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicated that more than eight percent of all deaths in the country were attributable to inappropriate activity. A 2015 British study showed that men and women who exercised for at least 150 minutes a week (the standard recommendation in the UK, Europe and the US) reduced their risk of premature death by at least 25 percent compared with people who exercised less. Even more shocking was a 2020 study of the lifestyles and death risks of some 44,000 adults in the United States and Europe, which found that the most sedentary men and women in the study, who sat most of the day, they were up to 260 percent more likely to die prematurely than the most active people in the study, who exercised for at least 30 minutes most days.
However, much of this research was based on people’s (often unreliable) recollections of their exercise and sedentary habits. In addition, many of the studies looking at the broader effects of exercise on longevity, at the population level, tended to use formal exercise regimens as their objective. In those studies, the researchers modeled what would happen if everyone started exercising for at least 150 minutes a week, an ambitious and perhaps unattainable goal for the many people who previously exercised rarely, if ever. .
Instead, in the new study, researchers from the National Cancer Institute and the CDC decided to explore what might happen to death rates if people started moving more, even if they didn’t meet formal exercise guidelines. But first, the researchers needed to establish a benchmark for how many deaths might be related to reduced or no movement. So they began collecting data from the National Health and Nutrition Survey, which periodically asks a representative sample of the population about their life and health. It also provides some respondents with activity monitors to objectively measure how much they move.
This was how the researchers obtained information from 4,840 participants of different ethnic groups, men and women, aged between 40 and 85 years. All had participated in the survey between 2003 and 2006, and had worn an activity monitor for a week. From that data, the researchers grouped people according to how many minutes they walked or moved on most days. They also matched people’s names against a national death registry to establish mortality risks at different activity levels.
With these results, they began to create a series of statistical hypotheses. The researchers wondered what would happen if all people with the ability to exercise began to exercise in moderation, for example by walking briskly for an extra ten minutes a day, in addition to how much or how little they exercised. How many deaths would not occur?
The researchers adjusted for the statistics to include people who were too frail or couldn’t walk or move easily. They also included age, education, smoking, diet, body mass index and other health factors in the calculations.
The researchers then ran the same statistical scenario with all participants exercising for an additional 20 minutes per day, and finally for an additional 30 minutes per day, and verified the mortality results.
They found that quite a few people would live longer in either of those scenarios. According to the model, if all adults who can walk walked at a brisk pace or did some other type of exercise for ten more minutes a day, 111,174 annual deaths could be prevented nationwide, or about seven percent of all deaths in a normal year.
When they doubled the hypothetical exercise time to an additional 20 minutes a day, the number of preventable deaths jumped to 209,459. Tripling exercise to an extra 30 minutes a day prevented 272,297 deaths, or nearly 17 percent of typical annual totals. (The data was collected before the pandemic, which has skewed the mortality figures.)
These figures may seem abstract, but in practice, those hundreds of thousands of deaths averted could end up being quite personal. They could mean avoiding the premature death of a spouse, a parent, a friend, an older child, a co-worker or, of course, ourselves, said Pedro Saint-Maurice, a public health researcher at the National Cancer Institute, who directed the new study. “There is a message in these data for public health entities” about the importance of promoting physical activity to reduce premature deaths, he said, and the message applies equally to each of us.
So today get up and walk or do some kind of moderate physical activity for an extra ten minutes. Invite your friends, colleagues and elderly parents to do the same. “In this context, a little extra physical activity can have a big impact,” Saint-Maurice concluded.