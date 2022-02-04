10 actors you didn’t know had a twin brother

The acting industry is full of celebrities, some of whom are relatives. For example, Nicolas Cage is the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola. Many actors break through simply by being related to another big shot in the industry. However, some are lucky and reach the top with their talent alone.

There are many famous actors who are siblings, like the Hemsworth brothers, or Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. Although the twins also dominate the big screens. Among the best-known twins are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olson, and Cole and Dylan Sprouse. However, there are quite a few actors in the limelight who have a twin that many may be unaware of.

10 Scarlett Johansson Has American And Danish Nationality

Scarlett Johansson breaks through in the acting industry with her early performance in the movie North 1994 when he was just 10 years old. Johansson is most recognized for the 2019 film story of a marriage and her recurring role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her first appearance in iron man 2

Scarlett is the daughter of an architect named Karsten Olar Johansson and a producer named Melanie Sloan. She has Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry and dual American and Danish nationality. Scarlett has a few siblings, including her twin brother Hunter, who is also an actor.

9 Rami Malek Makes History With His Oscar Win For Bohemian Rhapsody

Rami Malek makes appearances in several films and television series, such as the trilogy of Night in the museum Y mr robot from USA Network. Malek is most recognized for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the 2018 biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. His performance astonished critics to such an extent that he became the first actor of Egyptian origin to win the Oscar for best actor.

Rami was born to Egyptian immigrants in Torrance, California, but barely knew what Hollywood was. She has a younger twin brother named Sami, who became an English and ESL teacher.

8 Vin Diesel Has A Twin Brother Named Paul

Vin Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, is best known for his recurring role as Dominic Toretto in the franchise. Fast&Furious . Diesel got off to a slow start in the acting industry, but struck gold when he joined the cast of Steven Spielberg’s 1998 war film, Save Private Ryan.

Apart from acting, he is also known for his voice acting roles in The iron Giant and the series Guardians of the Galaxy . Diesel has a twin brother named Paul, who is rumored to be a film editor.

7 Peyton List’s Twin Stars In Another Family Show

Peyton List stars in her first role in the 2008 film 27 Dresses. You can thank Disney for being recognized for her role as Emma in the television series jessiestarring Debby Ryan. In more recent appearances, List appears as Tory Nichols. Tory is a recurring character on the popular Netflix series cobra kaiwhich is a sequel to the franchise The Karate Kid. Peyton has a twin brother named Spencer who is also an actor. Spencer is known for her role as Carter on the family drama The Fosters.

6 Ashton Kutcher’s Real Name Isn’t Ashton

Ashton Kutcher, whose real given name is actually Christopher, is best known for his role as Michael Kelso on the sitcom That ’70s Show. . Kelso’s iconic relationship with Jackie during That’ 70’sShows became Kutcher’s reality when he and Mila Kunis married in 2015.

Kutcher was born in Cedar Rapids, IA, and has a twin brother named Michael. Michael has suffered various health problems throughout his life, such as a heart transplant and his battle with cerebral palsy. He is currently a spokesperson for Reaching for the Stars.

5 Kiefer Sutherland has five middle names

Kiefer Sutherland has a whopping five middle names. Sutherland became a teen movie star in the 1980s, most notably for his roles in stand by me Y The missing child. Sutherland was born in London to two prominent names in the Canadian film industry. Her father, Donald, is known for his appearance in the film series The Hunger Games like President Snow. Sutherland has two brothers who are also actors, Rossif and Angus. He also has a twin sister named Rachel, who is a film post-production supervisor.

4 Jason London’s Twin Was His Stunt Double

Jason London is best known for his role as Randall “Pink” Floyd in the 1993 film Dazed And Confused. He usually plays teenage characters with a bad reputation. London was born in San Diego, but grew up in both Texas and Oklahoma. London has a twin brother named Jeremy, who is also an actor. The acting duo have even starred together in an episode of 7th Heaven Tuxedo. Jeremy was Jason’s stunt double in the 1991 film. The Man In The Moon.

3 Laverne Cox’s Twin Brother Appears In Orange Is The New Black

Laverne Cox makes history at the Primetime Emmys for being the first transgender person to be nominated for the award. Cox is known for her role as Sophia Burset in the Netflix series Orange Is The New Black, which focuses on various social issues.

She is a pioneer in the transgender community for other reasons, such as being the first transgender to appear on the cover of the magazine Time . Cox has an identical twin brother named M Lamar, who appears as his character before his transition into Orange Is The New Black.

2 Eva Green’s Twin Is A Successful Businesswoman

Eva Green is a French actress. Green became known for her portrayals of Sibylla in Ridley Scott’s 2005 film the kingdom of heaven, and Vesper Lynd in the 2006 James Bond film Royal Casino. She is also known for her role as Morgan Pendragon on the Starz series Camelot.

Eva Green was born and raised in an upper-middle class family in France. She has a younger twin sister named Joy. Joy follows a different career path than Eva, and is a noted businesswoman and entrepreneur.

1 This Spy Kids star married Meghan Trainor

Daryl Sabara was born in Torrance, California and has a twin brother named Evan. Sabara is best known for his recurring role as Juni Cortez in the film series Spy Kids with Alexa Vega. Sabara also makes appearances in Wizards Of Waverly Place Y The Polar Express as the voice of the younger version of Hero Boy. His brother-in-law does the motion capture for the Young Guy. In recent news, Sabara and Meghan Trainor married in 2018 and have a son together.