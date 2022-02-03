Zuckerberg loses 31 billion dollars with the collapse of Meta and leaves the top 10 of the richest in the world – El Financiero

The heritage of mark zuckerberg declined by $31 billion, one of the biggest single-day drops in history, after Meta Platforms’ fourth-quarter results missed analysts’ expectations.

Target is in the middle of a historic crash of its actions after its results showed a stagnation of the monthly facebook user growth in the latest quarter relative to the prior period, raising concerns about the company’s future growth. Shares fell as much as 27 percent on Thursday in New York.

The sharp drop in Meta leaves zuckerbergthe CEO of the company, with a net worth of about 92 billion, below the 120 thousand 600 million at the market close on Wednesday, according to the index Bloomberg Billionaires.

This figure is enough to get the millionaire out of 37 years from the list of the 10 richest people in the world for the first time since July 2015.

A $31 billion loss of wealth in one day would be the second largest ever caused by a drop in stock price, second only to volatile swings in the fortunes of Elon Musk.

The world’s richest person lost $35 billion in one day in November as Tesla shares fell following a Twitter poll in which Musk He was wondering if he should sell his 10% stake in the company. His net worth also plummeted $25.8 billion last week.

The Meta co-founders are also facing unprecedented drops in their personal fortunes.

Dustin Moskovitz, the world’s 79th richest person with a net worth of $21.2 billion as of Wednesday, has lost about $3 billion, while Eduardo Saverin, worth $17.5 billion, has lost more than $4 billion. millions.