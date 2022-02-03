‘You’re a caretaker, you don’t know how to do anything else’

Mexico was imposed by the minimum difference to Panama thanks to a penalty on Diego Lainezperfectly executed by Raul Jimenez. However, for the former referee Francisco Chacon The maximum penalty should not have been marked and he expressed it on social networks.

Given what was written by chaconalso a former referee, Marco Antonio Rodriguezreproached his former colleague for wanting the Mexican team stay out of the World Cup and assured that this is an attitude typical of Paco who knows well Chiquimarcowhich was not well received by the TV Azteca arbitration analyst.

“I know you better, you’re a caretaker, that’s the problem when you don’t know how to do anything else, because as a coach you were a fiasco, don’t believe it, you’re the only undefeated coach in Europe. PS Of course I want to see Mexico in the World Cup, kisses.”, he replied chacon.

And it is that Chiquimarco accused before chacon of wanting to manipulate people.

“Do you want to see Mexico out of the World Cup? I’m not surprised by you and your behavior outside the playing field and inside. I do know you. Don’t manipulate people @pacochaconmx. #CaminoAQatar #LaCasaSeRespeta #ArbitroEntrenador,” he said Rodriguez.

