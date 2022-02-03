“World cinema is a banquet, but in the US they only want McDonalds”

Richard Pena (New York, 1953), professor of Cinematographic Studies at Columbia University, received in 2010 the medal of the Order of Arts and Letters in “recognition of a professional career serving the dissemination of Spanish cinematographic culture in the United States United”. He descended from Castilian and Puerto Rican, during the 25 years that he was in charge of the Cinematographic Society of the lincoln center and the New York Film Festival, where he continues to serve as director emeritus, did a commendable job of discovering to the New York public the best of our cinematography, from commercial fiction to avant-garde experiments, including horror films, science fiction, documentaries and short films. In any case, cinema for Peña is a banquet in which he enjoys both European and Asian, Latin American or African flavors, and, of course, also with Hollywood.

now come to the Student’s residence with the cycle Hidden in History: Three American Filmmakers (Lois Weber, Ida Lupino and Barbara Loden), which wants to highlight the achievements of women who, despite the difficulties, made their own films sharing their thoughts and visions of the world. She will do it in three conferences: the silent cinemawith the projection of Where Are My Children? (Lois Weber, 1917), this Thursday, February 3; The studio cinemawith Outrage (Ida Lupino, 1950), on Friday, February 4, and New American Cinemawith Wanda (Barbara Loden, 1970), on Saturday, February 5. We spoke with this film historian and programmer about the thread that connects these three filmmakers, Spanish cinema in the US, and the changes the industry is currently going through. And he leaves us two recommendations: “I’m a big fan of Licorice Pizzathe latest film by Paul Thomas Anderson, and West Side Storyby Steven Spielberg.”

Ask. How did you come up with bringing these three directors together in a cycle?

Answer. It was in Brazil a few years ago, when I was teaching there. It coincided with the #MeToo era and the centenary of Ida Lupino, whose work I have always been a great supporter of. At that time, I thought it was a good idea to make a mini-series about North American filmmakers who, with all their contradictions, worked within the industry. Sometimes it seems that there were only women in the field of experimental or documentary cinema, like Maya Deren, but it’s not like that. A new generation of academics and scholars is revealing that during the first 25 years of cinema there were many women directing, especially in the US, which was something I did not know. And they did until the centralization of the industry around 1918.

P. This brings us to Lois Weber…

R. Lois Weber was one of the few women who continued to direct after 1920, and she remained active until the early 1930s. She began as a singer, then became an actress, and from 1912 she began to make her own films with her husband. Already in 1917, the year of Where Are My Children?, was someone very established in the industry, very successful. She felt part of the Progressive Movement led by women like Margaret Sanger and it intended to confront social problems such as abortion or maternity control.

P. Ida Lupino’s name sounds more familiar to us because of her work as an actress. What did you want to highlight about her in this cycle?

R. Ida Lupino was well known as an actress, one of the best of the ’40s for me. She worked a lot with Raoul Walsh, who was her friend. In the year 46 or 47 she was already giving interviews saying that she was tired of just being a performer and that she wanted to be behind the camera. Shortly after, she founded the company Filmmakers with her husband Collier Young and started making B movies. From ’49 to ’55 she shot six feature films and then moved to television, where she did a lot of shows. But her films, in which she was in charge of the scripts, seem very interesting to me. Not only from the formal point of view, where she was very talented, but also for addressing social issues. Her first film was about unwanted motherhood, then she dealt with rape, female athletes… They were topics that nobody addressed in the studio system, but suddenly a window opened through which these independent productions were introduced in an industry that was Changing. And Lupino took advantage of that gap.

P. Why was Barbara Loden important?

R. She is an almost mythical figure, actress and wife of Elia Kazan. She insisted on doing this movie, but Kazan didn’t help her at all, she turned to some friends of hers. The last 60 were the most difficult years for the American film industry, which was losing money. Now it’s hard to get an idea, because the entertainment industry earns billions, but at that time the situation was very serious. Another time a little hole opened up and Barbara Louden entered through there, because the heads of the studios must have thought that perhaps she knew something that they didn’t and they let him make her film. It was the same with Scorsese or Coppola, who were fresh out of Film School and had new ideas at a time when the old-timers weren’t working. Easy Rider had swept the theaters, bringing a new audience of young people. From there it takes place what is perhaps the last great stage of American cinema, until 1975 the energy was renewed. Then the studios reorganized and started doing blockbustersmovies like Shark or starwars that they fed with a lot of money and promotion. The industry was transformed again and today it would be impossible to make a film like Taxi driver or Wandait was a special moment.

P. Is there still a lot of ignorance about the role of women in American cinema?

R. It is something that is now being talked about a lot in the US, there is a great public campaign. In France they have many talented female directors, but they live more naturally. There are more and more women working in the industry, but what I find curious as a historian is that sometimes it seems that it is something that started yesterday. But Lois Weber or Ida Lupino are the grandmothers of American cinema. They made their films on their own terms, with many contradictions and facing many challenges, but they did it. They are an example for all.

P. Do you think that the canon of the great films in history should be revised to make room for cinema made by women?

A. I think so. But in the American industry there have always been parallel cinemas. For example, between the 30s and 40s there was independent African-American cinema. They made about 500 films, but the vast majority have disappeared. The most interesting thing is that they really wanted to see themselves represented on the screen, because in Hollywood movies they only saw black singers or servants, but not real people. That’s a bit what happened in the US, that people always had access to the cinema.

R. He comes to Spain to show the work of three American directors, but as a programmer at Lincoln Center or the New York Film Festival he has normally done the opposite job, that is, he has programmed movies from other cinemas for New York viewers, such as the Spanish. Is it hard to persuade US moviegoers of the value of other theaters?

P. Yes, it is difficult, but it is also true that New York is special. Culture is very important to New Yorkers and for our programs there was always an audience, even if it wasn’t massive. I can proudly say that through us many people discovered the new Iranian or Korean cinema. For example, New York Festival attendees met Bong Joon-ho long before parasites. But outside of New York that cinema is not so often. Education in the US prevents students from being interested in what is happening in the rest of the world and it shows. But I am very happy that my Castilian grandfather transmitted to me a culture as rich as the Spanish one.

P. They miss it, right?

R. The world cinema offers a banquet with all kinds of dishes, but in the US it seems that they only want McDonalds. I have nothing against McDonalds, sometimes you want some fries, but there are other things to eat. There are those who say they don’t like reading subtitles, others fear they don’t understand the context well, everyone has some excuse. The first edition of the New York Festival, in 1988, opened with Women at the edge of a nervous attack, by Pedro Almodóvar, and I tried to convince a friend to go to the screening. He told me that he had found out that they were going to do an American version and that he was going to wait to see it. But what happened is that this adaptation was never made.

P. What made you fall in love with Spanish cinema?

R. Since my mother was Spanish, I always felt a special connection with all the characters in Spanish cinema. Cinema in Spanish always provokes a lot of curiosity in the US. With 20% of Spanish speakers, at least of people of Latin origin, I wonder why there is not more presence of Spanish cinema, especially in places like New York, Los Angeles or Miami. It is also a very large and well-developed population, it is not that they have just arrived in the country. He’s a sleeping giant and I wonder when he’s going to wake up. In the show we did at Lincoln Center with the Ministry of Culture, Spanish Cinema Now!, we featured a bunch of movies and did some research where we found that 25% of them got some kind of American distribution, sometimes in theaters or theaters and sometimes on DVD. But there was that impact.

P. What do you think of the Spanish film industry and the quality of its cinema compared to other European cinematographies?

R. For me it is difficult, I do not know him now as I knew him before. But I think he lost a bit of ambition. At the end of my time at Lincoln Center I became very interested in a movement that emerged in Barcelona around Marc Recha, but I have the impression that he never came out of his ghetto. The Spanish do thriller very good, commercial films that are very good, but I see very little of that type of cinema with ambition that talks about something. Perhaps it is because they think that these films do not work, but in these moments of uncertainty, nothing is clear. We have to see how the panorama ends with the platforms, it is affecting the whole world and all kinds of cinema. Olivier Assayas, who is a director that I supported a lot, is doing a series for Netflix or HBO. Everyone looks for a way to continue working.

P. Are you worried about the power of platforms today?

R. It worries me, but you can’t control the story. For a new generation of film programmers, critics and historians this will be business as usual. I am a little scared because I am old, but the world is not here to please me. I simply hope that there is still room for the cinema that interests me. The truth is that every year I see movies that stimulate me. But it is obvious that the industry is changing, we have to accept it.

