With a star-studded video, Netflix announced the movies it will release in 2022
The clip is so full of Hollywood stars that it’s hard to remember that more than 20 years ago, when Netflix started, it was a DVD rental service by mail in the United States, like a videoclub but without physical headquarters. Now the platform not only distributes but also produces content, which allowed it to bring together an unusual number of celebrities to promote all the films that will be released in 2022, at the rate of one per week.
Ryan Goslyn Y Jamie Foxx address the audience in the middle of an action scene, The Gray Man and of The Day Shift respectively. Halle Berry speech characterized as in the sci-fi epic The MothershipY Jason Momoa with the wardrobe slumberlandthe ambitious adaptation of the comic Little Nemo in Slumberland from Winsor McCay. Daniel Craig just look at the camera silently to announce the sequel to Knives Outone of the highlights of the platform, which bought two sequels to the original for USD 469 million.
Mark Wahlberg promises an endless party in me timebut kevin hart you won’t be able to stay because you have something to do early the next day; Millie Bobby Brown he asks henry cavill why everyone talks to themselves, something I thought was exclusive to Enola Holmeswhich returns with a second part; Kerry Washington Y Charlize Theron announce The School For Good And Evil dressed in a foretaste of the film’s visual richness.
Other stars who participated in the video with which Netflix announced its 2022 film catalog are Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler, Mark Ruffalo, Queen Latifah, Eddie Murphy, Regé-Jean Page, Jonah Hill, Chris Hemsworth Y Chris Evans.
And others that you will be able to see, as the productions are released, the 222 million subscribers of the platform in the world include Emma Thompson, Christian Bale, Adam Driver, Jennifer Garner, Chris Rock, Lashana Lynch, Zoe Saldaña, Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, John Boyega, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Henry Golding, Dakota Johnson, Mila Kunis, Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Jack O’Connell, Teyonah Parris, Jesse Plemons, Florence Pugh, Noomi Rapace, Eddie Redmayne, Jason Segel Y rebel wilson.
Among the directors of these productions stand out Richard Linklater, William of the Bull, Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Edward Berger, Kim Farrant, John Lee Hancock, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Nora Twomey Y George C Wolfe; there will also be debutants like Dev Patel, Kenya Barris Y Carrie Cracknell.
These are the titles with a confirmed release date:
february 4
through my window. By Marçal Fores, with Clara Galle, Julio Peña, Hugo Arbues and Natalia Azahara.
February 11th
At my height 2 (Tall Girl 2). By Emily Ting. With Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck and Sabrina Carpenter.
Bigbug. By Jean-Pierre Jeunet. With Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Stéphane de Groodt and Claude Perron.
Amarrados al amor (Love and Leashes). From Park Hyun-jin. With Seo Hyun and Lee Jun-Young.
18th of February
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. By David Blue Garcia. With Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham and Jessica Allain.
February 25
Madea’s Homecoming (A Madea Homecoming). By and with Tyler Perry.
March 2
Two Against the Ice (Against the Ice). By Peter Flint. With Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Joe Cole.
March 3rd
Weekend in Croatia (The Weekend Away). From Kim Farrant. With Leighton Meester, Christina Wolfe and Ziad Bakri.
March 11th
The Adam Project. By Shawn Levy. With Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldaña.
March 17
Ruby’s Rescue. By Katt Shea. With Grant Gustin and Scott Wolf.
March 18th
Fruits of the Wind (Windfall). By Charlie McDowell. With Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons.
Black Crab. By Adam Berg. With Noomi Rapace, Jakob Oftebro, Erik Enge and Dar Salim.
April 15
Choose or Die (Choose Or Die). By Toby Meakins. With Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans and Eddie Marsan.
April 22
Let yourself go (Along for the Ride). By Sophia Alvarez. With Emma Pasarow, Belmont Cameli, Kate Bosworth and Andie MacDowell.
28th of April
The bubble (Bubble). By Judd Apatow. With David Duchovny, Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan and Maria Bakalova.
April 29
The weapon of deception (Operation Mincemeat). From John Madden. With Colin Firth, Kelly Macdonald, Matthew Macfadyen and Penelope Wilton.
may 13th
SeniorYear. By Alex Hardcastle. With Rebel Wilson, Alicia Silverstone, Mary Holland and Chris Parnell
This is the rest of the release list:
Action, adventure and science fiction
Athena
Sump
Day Shift
Enola Holmes 2
The Gray Man
Interceptor
The Mother
The Mothership
spider-head
They Cloned Tyrone
Thriller and horror
immodest
end of the road
The Inheritance
Monkey Man
Mr Harrigan’s Phone
comedies
Hail
Knives Out 2
me time
metal lords
The Takedown
You People
dramas
A Jazzman’s Blues
All Quiet on the Western Front
Blonde
The Good Nurse
Claw
Luckyest Girl Alive
The Pale Blue Eye
Rustin
Spaceman
The Swimmers
White Noise
The Wonder
Romance
What fault is karma?
Falling for Christmas
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
Love in the Villa
Noel’s diary
A Perfect Pairing
Persuasion
Purple Hearts
royal treatment
Untitled Holiday Rom-Com
Animation
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Childhood
drifting home
Pinocchio
My Father’s Dragon
The Sea Beast
The Seven Deadly Sins: The Edinburgh Grudge (Part 1)
Wendell & Wild
For the entire family
13: The Musical
Boo!
Ivy & Bean
Matilda
The School for Good and Evil
slumberland
We Have A Ghost
