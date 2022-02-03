With a star-studded video, Netflix announced the movies it will release in 2022

Netflix announced its 2022 movie releases with a star-studded video from Hollywood.

The clip is so full of Hollywood stars that it’s hard to remember that more than 20 years ago, when Netflix started, it was a DVD rental service by mail in the United States, like a videoclub but without physical headquarters. Now the platform not only distributes but also produces content, which allowed it to bring together an unusual number of celebrities to promote all the films that will be released in 2022, at the rate of one per week.

Ryan Goslyn Y Jamie Foxx address the audience in the middle of an action scene, The Gray Man and of The Day Shift respectively. Halle Berry speech characterized as in the sci-fi epic The MothershipY Jason Momoa with the wardrobe slumberlandthe ambitious adaptation of the comic Little Nemo in Slumberland from Winsor McCay. Daniel Craig just look at the camera silently to announce the sequel to Knives Outone of the highlights of the platform, which bought two sequels to the original for USD 469 million.

Ryan Goslin in “The Gray Man” (“The Gray Man”).

Mark Wahlberg promises an endless party in me timebut kevin hart you won’t be able to stay because you have something to do early the next day; Millie Bobby Brown he asks henry cavill why everyone talks to themselves, something I thought was exclusive to Enola Holmeswhich returns with a second part; Kerry Washington Y Charlize Theron announce The School For Good And Evil dressed in a foretaste of the film’s visual richness.

Other stars who participated in the video with which Netflix announced its 2022 film catalog are Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler, Mark Ruffalo, Queen Latifah, Eddie Murphy, Regé-Jean Page, Jonah Hill, Chris Hemsworth Y Chris Evans.

Jennifer Lopez, who will premiere “The Mother” on the platform, opened the video.

And others that you will be able to see, as the productions are released, the 222 million subscribers of the platform in the world include Emma Thompson, Christian Bale, Adam Driver, Jennifer Garner, Chris Rock, Lashana Lynch, Zoe Saldaña, Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, John Boyega, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Lily Collins, Emma Corrin, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth, Greta Gerwig, Henry Golding, Dakota Johnson, Mila Kunis, Anthony Mackie, Carey Mulligan, Jack O’Connell, Teyonah Parris, Jesse Plemons, Florence Pugh, Noomi Rapace, Eddie Redmayne, Jason Segel Y rebel wilson.

Jamie Foxx address the audience in the middle of an action scene from “The Day Shift.”

Among the directors of these productions stand out Richard Linklater, William of the Bull, Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Edward Berger, Kim Farrant, John Lee Hancock, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Nora Twomey Y George C Wolfe; there will also be debutants like Dev Patel, Kenya Barris Y Carrie Cracknell.

These are the titles with a confirmed release date:

february 4

through my window. By Marçal Fores, with Clara Galle, Julio Peña, Hugo Arbues and Natalia Azahara.

Some stars appear in character in their roles, such as Jason Momoa of “Slumberland.”

February 11th

At my height 2 (Tall Girl 2). By Emily Ting. With Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck and Sabrina Carpenter.

Bigbug. By Jean-Pierre Jeunet. With Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Stéphane de Groodt and Claude Perron.

Amarrados al amor (Love and Leashes). From Park Hyun-jin. With Seo Hyun and Lee Jun-Young.

18th of February

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. By David Blue Garcia. With Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham and Jessica Allain.

February 25

Madea’s Homecoming (A Madea Homecoming). By and with Tyler Perry.

Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron announce “The School For Good And Evil.”

March 2

Two Against the Ice (Against the Ice). By Peter Flint. With Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Joe Cole.

March 3rd

Weekend in Croatia (The Weekend Away). From Kim Farrant. With Leighton Meester, Christina Wolfe and Ziad Bakri.

March 11th

The Adam Project. By Shawn Levy. With Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener and Zoe Saldaña.

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo work together in one of the first Netflix releases, “The Adam Project”.

March 17

Ruby’s Rescue. By Katt Shea. With Grant Gustin and Scott Wolf.

March 18th

Fruits of the Wind (Windfall). By Charlie McDowell. With Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons.

Black Crab. By Adam Berg. With Noomi Rapace, Jakob Oftebro, Erik Enge and Dar Salim.

April 15

Choose or Die (Choose Or Die). By Toby Meakins. With Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans and Eddie Marsan.

Halle Berry, winner of the Oscar for “Monster’s Ball”, participated in the video to promote “The Mothership”.

April 22

Let yourself go (Along for the Ride). By Sophia Alvarez. With Emma Pasarow, Belmont Cameli, Kate Bosworth and Andie MacDowell.

28th of April

The bubble (Bubble). By Judd Apatow. With David Duchovny, Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan and Maria Bakalova.

April 29

The weapon of deception (Operation Mincemeat). From John Madden. With Colin Firth, Kelly Macdonald, Matthew Macfadyen and Penelope Wilton.

Mark Wahlberg promises an endless party in “Me Time,” co-starring Kevin Hart.

may 13th

SeniorYear. By Alex Hardcastle. With Rebel Wilson, Alicia Silverstone, Mary Holland and Chris Parnell

This is the rest of the release list:

Action, adventure and science fiction

Athena

Sump

Day Shift

Enola Holmes 2

The Gray Man

Interceptor

The Mother

The Mothership

spider-head

They Cloned Tyrone

Thriller and horror

Adam Sandler has two premieres on the platform: “Hustle” and “Spaceman”.

immodest

end of the road

The Inheritance

Monkey Man

Mr Harrigan’s Phone

comedies

Hail

Knives Out 2

me time

metal lords

The Takedown

You People

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny shared the cast with Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill on “You People.”

dramas

A Jazzman’s Blues

All Quiet on the Western Front

Blonde

The Good Nurse

Claw

Luckyest Girl Alive

The Pale Blue Eye

Rustin

Spaceman

The Swimmers

White Noise

The Wonder

Romance

The sequel to “Knives Out” is one of the highlights of the platform, which bought two sequels to the original for USD 469 million.

What fault is karma?

Falling for Christmas

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Love in the Villa

Noel’s diary

A Perfect Pairing

Persuasion

Purple Hearts

royal treatment

Untitled Holiday Rom-Com

Animation

“Slumberland” is an ambitious adaptation of Winsor McCay’s “Little Nemo in Slumberland” comic.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Childhood

drifting home

Pinocchio

My Father’s Dragon

The Sea Beast

The Seven Deadly Sins: The Edinburgh Grudge (Part 1)

Wendell & Wild

For the entire family

13: The Musical

Ryan Gosling stars in a bet on action with Chris Evans: “The gray man.”

Boo!

Ivy & Bean

Matilda

The School for Good and Evil

slumberland

We Have A Ghost

