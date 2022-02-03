WikiLeaks to Release NFT Collection to Fund Julian Assange Defense

the world of NFT’s it expands, WikiLeaks announced the launch of a collection of non-fungible tokens titled ‘censored’ (‘Censored’), in collaboration with the anonymous digital artist ‘pak’, to help finance the defense of its founder, Julian Assange.

this new collection will be released on February 7 and it will include a limited-edition dynamic NFT with an image that changes over time based on smart contract data and an open asset release, according to ‘Pak’.

Censored is a collaboration with Julian Assange.

It’s about you. It consists of two parts, a dynamic 1/1 and a dynamic open edition, for you all to participate. It will be here on February 7th. https://t.co/QvKlk3oIs8 — Pak (@muratpak) January 30, 2022

How will this NFT work?

‘censored’ “It consists of two parts, a 1/1 dynamic and an open dynamic, for everyone to participate,” wrote the digital artist.

Token earnings will be used to help free Assange of the maximum security prison Belmarsh in London, where he is currently fighting attempts to extradition to the United States.

Julian Assange is accused of publishing secret military documents and diplomatic cables on the activities of the North American country in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The artist ‘Pak’also known as Murat Pak, is an anonymous designer (or team of designers), technologist, programmer, and digital creator Active for nearly a decade.

One of his old projects ‘merge’which was released in December 2021, broke records for the largest sale of art by a living artist, sold for $91.8 million in 48 hours.

Although the collection of NFT’s mostly unrelated to ‘FreeAssangeDAO’, the organization seeking to raise capital for cyberactivist defense fees, the organization plans to bid on the dynamic NFT.