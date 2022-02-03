Why is China changing the ending to Hollywood movies?

It is unclear whether the changes to the Chinese edition of these films were the result of self-censorship, a government order, or a combination of the two. Photo: AFP Agency

China It is not a foreign country to make changes to the films shown in its country. Previously, they urged film producers of Hong Kong to alter certain scenes in his films to be shown in China.

Recently, movies like “Men in Black 3″, “Pirates of the Caribbean” Y “Fight Club” have seen their endings changed. Several citizens of this country complained that the ending of “Fight Club”, which was released in 1999, was completely modified for no apparent reason, on the platform of Tencent, a very successful entertainment company in this country, from according to him New York Times.

Originally, instead of agreeing on a successful plot to destroy a series of buildings, the version on display in this country ends with a note stating that the police “quickly discovered the entire plan and arrested all the criminals, successfully preventing the attack with a bomb”. In addition, he was sent to a psychiatric clinic.

In other words, instead of the protagonist fulfilling his objective, the police are the ones who become the hero of this film. For Human Rights Watch, the human rights organization, this change occurred so that the police “could win.”

For his part, for the writer Chuck Palahniuk, who wrote the novel that inspired this film, the change was “wonderful” since “everyone has a happy ending in China.” This was written sarcastically, although the author did acknowledge that the ending created in China is closer to the end of the book than the movie. In the book the pump malfunctions and the narrator wakes up in a psychiatric hospital, after shooting himself.

It is unclear whether the changes to the Chinese edition of the film were the result of self-censorship, a government order, or a combination of the two. In fact, it is not the first time that China has made alterations so that the police have a better performance in the movies, according to this quoted medium.

For example, in “The Lord of War”, a successful Hollywood movie released in 2005 and headed by Nicolas Cage, the protagonist is an arms dealer who is chased by an Interpol agent and ends up going to jail and coming back. to your business after it is released.

However, the Chinese version ends with this character still in prison. According to a note posted at the end of the film, “Yuri Orlov, the protagonist, confessed to all the crimes officially charged against him in court and was eventually sentenced to life in prison.”

Movies shown in China tend to have only one version both domestically and internationally, and also show cops catching villains or with stories that benefit law and order, according to Kevin Ma, who was interviewed by the New York Times.

Likewise, in reference to foreign films imported into this country, some disappear from platforms of streaming premises without any explanation. In turn, these movies tend to have minimal changes to their stories. Like, for example, the Chinese version of “Logan”, one of the X-Men movies released in 2017, features less violence than the original, according to this source.

👀 Hong Kong Censored

Lately, the Chinese government has censored independent documentaries and film productions that they say may romanticize the pro-democracy protests that took place in Hong Kong in 2019, thanks to the national security law that this government imposed in 2020.

Hong Kong is world renowned for the films it has made, such as Bruce Lee’s Kung Fu or Wong Kar-wai’s, and for many years its creations were exported to different countries such as Singapore and Malaysia.

However, thanks to the 1997 financial crisis, film sales declined, causing Hong Kong production companies to export their films to China, making China their main source of foreign income.

However, the Government of China required Hong Kong to create different versions that were more in line with what the authorities of this country wanted.

According to him New York Times, this censorship is demonstrated by the movie “The Inescapable Snare”, released in 2003, which deals with the local sex industry. The version for China made a change in history and made the police and the government work together to reduce prostitution.

