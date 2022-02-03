Who wins the first survival TODAY, Wednesday, February 2 at Exatlón All Star?

Just a few days after the start of the sixth season, the athletes of Exathlon All Star they get ready to run the duels and fight in search of victories to save the members of their team, because today, in the jousts that make up the middle of the cycle, Reds and Blues fight to survive.

This dynamic of the contest usually takes place in the last two days of the week, which is when certain reality groups risk abandoning it; however, now that the rules have changed, the pace of the battle increases and with it the number of contests.

On this occasion, after Fortress, Advantage, Enigmas and Medals were played in previous days, the elements of Exathlon All Star return to the circuits of the show to play the first clash of Survival with rounds where everyone, men and women, is in danger.

Now, in addition, the series of meetings is carried out in 4 parts divided into different days because next Sunday, in the closing jousts, the same number of athletes will attend the slopes to defend their stay, one that apparently he already has the color of a representative whose defeat made him vulnerable.

Who wins the survival in Exatlón All Star?

Until now, the members of the cadres in Exathlon All Star they remain in similar situations in terms of aspects that involve the level of performance, shot execution and resistance in the fights.

However, being a competition of champions, finalists and legends, the fights are twice as interesting given the development of the ranks, but today, presumably, the Blues would take the victory.

This assumption is uncertain, however, according to the information handled by the spoiler pages, the Reds squad would lose tonight the battle that opens the duels in the survival seriesa challenge where presumably a woman from the aforementioned line would be the main affected.

Although these data are not confirmed, we invite you to follow today’s activities in Exathlon All Stara program that is broadcast at 7:30 PM through the Azteca Uno signal.