Who was Pedro D’Aguillón Jr, a dubbing actor who gave voice to Tao Pai Pai from Dragon Ball, and what did he die of?

Dragon Ball fans could not be more devastated, because one day after the death of Mónica Villaseñor, who gave life to Android 18, it became known the death at the age of 74 of Pedro D’Aguillón Jr, voice actor who played Tao Pai Pai in the emblematic anime, in addition to being the voice of Freddy Krueger.

It was Lalo Garza who announced the news of the death of Pedro D’Aguillón Jr, because through a message on networks he expressed his great pain at losing two dear friends in such a short time.

Now, please… I can’t take it anymore, now Pedrito… dubbing is going through a very dark time. Another great dubbing has just left us. Fly high, Pedro D’Aguillón. pic.twitter.com/pYwVVH9MBZ – Lalo Garza (@LaloGarx) February 3, 2022

“Now, please… I can’t take it anymore, now Pedrito… dubbing lives a very dark time. Another great dubbing has just left us. Fly high, Pedro D’Aguillón”, wrote Lalo Garza.

We regret to communicate the sensitive death of the Great Artist: Pedro D’Aguillon Jr. Actor, Announcer and professional of the voice of #MexicanDubbing with almost 50 years of artistic career.

Here are some characters that will be his great legacy, RIP pic.twitter.com/qyEBkKIrF8 – Mexican dubbing (@ytadobmex) February 3, 2022

Who was Pedro D’Aguillón Jr?

Pedro D’ Aguillón Jr not only lent his voice to the Machiavellian Tao Pai Pai from “Dragon Ball”, but he was also the official voice of the evil Freddy Krueger.

Also, the actor played Silver Fang in “One-Punch Man””, Zeus in “Record of Ragnarok”, Oognway in “Kung Fu Panda 3”, Sylvester Stallone in “Rambo” and Willie Tanner in “Alf”, find out many more.

So far, the causes of death of Pedro D’Aguillón Jr. have not been revealed.

rc