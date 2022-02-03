Who is Dominic Fike, the new protagonist of “Euphoria”?

The second season of “has just begun.euphoria” and there is already much to talk about. In fact, in the first episode, which premiered on January 9 on both HBO and hbomax, a new character appeared in the plot.

“Rue”, the protagonist played by the award-winning actress Zendayameets a new friend in the laundromat at a New Year’s Eve party: “Elliot,” played by musician Dominic Fike who makes his acting debut.

Here are five facts about Dominic Fike to make you fall in love with this new cast member of the series.

1.- He is a prodigious musician:

At just 26 years old, Fike writes, sings and even plays many instruments. An example of this talent is the song “King of Everything”, which he wrote, performed, produced and even played drums and guitar.









2.- His musical style is something out of series:

The songs, both from his EP “Don’t Forget About Me, Demos” (2018) and from his first album “What Could Possibly Go Wrong” (2020), make it difficult to fit it into a musical genre, but show his influences based on musicians like Jack Johnson, Blink 182 and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

3.- Barack Obama and Billie Eilish enjoy their music:

The song “3 Nights” is on one of the playlists with songs recommended by the former US president Barack Obamaand the singer billie eilish has publicly stated that he is a fan of Fike, especially the song “Chicken Tenders”.

4.- He once kissed rapper Lil Nas X:

In the music video for BROCKHAMPTON’s song “Count On Me,” Dominic Fike has a scene with rapper Lil Nas X. They appear inside the car, talking about music, and at the end, they kiss. You have already seen it? If not, here we share it with you:









5.- His tattoos on his face are tributes

Fike has many tattoos on his body. Some were covered to record “Euphoria”. Others not only stayed on display, but also helped make up the “Elliot” character, such as the initials of his former band “Lame Boys ENT” on his forehead, and the apple on the side of his right eye, made to his sister Apollonia, whose nickname is “Apple”.

AC