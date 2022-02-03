When will the films nominated for the “Oscars 2022” be known? What day will the “Oscars” be held in 2022?

Last January 27 The election of the nominees who will compete in the Oscars 2022 race began, this year the edition is celebrated number 94 of these awards.

According to different media that regularly handle information about the cinema, the following names point out as possible candidates for best actor: Will Smith, for “The Williams Method”; Benedict Cumberbatch, for “The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield, for “Tick, tick… boom!”; Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and Peter Dinklage for “Cyrano.”

As for the best actress, different experts and academics, taking into account the prizes already awarded and analyzing the performances, see as safer bets Kristen Stewart for “Spencer”; Olivia Colman, for “The Dark Daughter”; Nicole Kidman, for “Being the Ricardos”; Lady Gaga, for “The House of Gucci” and Alana Haim, for “Licorice Pizza”.

On the other hand, the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes already give us some clues of what could happen: for example, ‘Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog scooped up the awards for Best Drama Movie, Best Direction and Best Supporting Actor, indicating its strong run this awards season and its potential. And watch out, Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ is also gaining strength, which won the award for Best Comedy or Musical Movie, as well as the award for Best Actress for the young Rachel Zegler, who sneaks into the race with Stewart , Cruz and Lady Gaga.

When will the names of the films nominated for the Oscars be known?

This February 8 will close the election of the nominees by the academy, where we will finally know the titles of the films that will compete for the golden statuette.

The 94th edition will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022.