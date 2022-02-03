When and at what time will you be able to watch the Liga MX match with a LIVE broadcast from Rebaño Pasión with a signal from TV Azteca

Know the date, schedules and TV channels to see LIVE the duel between Chivas vs. Juárez FC from the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium for Liga MX. All the details in Flock Passion.

Many days of hiatus… The actions in the MX League they return this weekend where Chivas from Guadalajara will travel to the border to be measured Juarez FC in the framework of day 4 of the Closure 2022 of the MX League. You can follow this commitment LIVE and DIRECT by Rebaño Pasión with the TV Azteca signal.

+ Follow LIVE and DIRECT Chivas vs. Juárez FC with TV Azteca signal

The rojiblanco team is in low hours after a start in which they have barely garnered 4 points in the first three days. Michel Leano and part of their leaders are beginning to be questioned due to the low level of play shown, so now they will have a new opportunity to make up for it and bring three points from the border.

Despite the fact that JJ Macías will return to the discipline of Chivas, the rojiblanco club itself reported that his incorporation will not take place until next week, so he is totally ruled out for the game on Saturday, February 5. In the last confrontation between the two, the result was a draw after 2-2 on date 3 of the opening 2021.

Chivas vs. Juárez FC: when and at what time do they play for Liga MX?

The match between the rojiblancos against those led by Ricardo Ferretti is scheduled for Saturday, February 5 from Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium from 21:00 (local time).

schedules by country

Chivas vs. Juárez FC, where and how to watch the match LIVE?

