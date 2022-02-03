WhatsApp: Trick to write messages with colored letters

Today we will let you know a trick inside the application of WhatsApp with which you will learn to write messages with colored letters, so continue reading so you can learn step by step.

That’s right, even if it seems like it isn’t, writing with colored letters on WhatsApp if possible, however you will need to download a third-party app to do so.

The truth is that writing posts with colored letters is becoming a WhatsApp trend.

However, the truth is that this messaging application has not incorporated this function, even so it is possible to do it thanks to third-party applications.

It is worth mentioning that there are several tricks to write with colored letters, which will allow you to send original messages in an extremely easy way, but for this you will have to resort to other applications and third-party tools.

Although the application allows you to write in bold and italics, some people want more color in their texts, so here are two applications that you will find extremely useful.

To write and send color messages you will need to download one of the applications that we present below and the truth is that each one offers functions that will undoubtedly attract your attention.

Stylish Text: This is an Android keyboard that offers multiple types and styles of letters, including colored letters.

You just have to choose the style and color you want to use, in addition, this application will also allow you to choose different fonts or use aesthetic mode letters.

Fancy Text Generator: When we open this application we will see a text box in which we can write, later we can give it the style and color that we want.

This app can be a bit more complicated than the previous one, as you won’t be typing directly into the messaging app, instead you’ll have to copy and paste the text from one app to another.

The advantages of this text app is that the options and styles are almost endless, you can also convert text into an image and publish it on your social networks.

On the other hand, to change the font in the WhatsApp application on Android, just hold down the text you are going to send, a menu will be displayed where you can choose the type of style you want (Bold, Italic) or you can do Click on the ‘See more’ button (the three consecutive vertical dots) to choose the Strikethrough or Monospaced style.