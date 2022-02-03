WhatsApp, for this reason could close groups forever

One of the best-known instant messaging platforms in the world is WhatsApp, millions of people communicate through this medium every day, be it with messages, video calls, photos, voice notes, etc.

Among the many functions it has are groups, whether with family, friends or even work. This is a quick and easy way to communicate as a group without having to send the same message to multiple people.

If you send this message, WhatsApp could close your group

Although it is true that WhatsApp groups have many freedoms, after the last update this will no longer be the case, since it could close a group forever for a specific reason, we tell you what it is.

The new rule of this 2022 for WhatsApp groups is: any group that is considered suspicious will be suspended forever. To prevent this from happening to you, you need to read the application’s policies, as well as the terms and conditions.

In this way, the Meta company, owner of WhatsApp, pointed out that it will be able to take information from each of the groups created within the application, which until a while ago was impossible because the chats were encrypted.

If Meta flags a group as “suspicious”, you can automatically and permanently close it. In this way, the participants will no longer be able to send messages, read the chat history, open the sent information and will not be allowed to read the list of the people who were in it.

Now, if you are wondering why WhatsApp would classify a group as “suspicious”, it may be because there are names of important people (such as politicians and well-known figures) accompanied by derogatory, violent, sexual or threatening messages.

And it is that its new technology captures the name and description of illegal groups linked to drugs, terrorism, among others. Similarly, the application could prohibit the administrators of said group from using the service, that is, they could not use WhatsApp permanently.

