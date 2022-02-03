What would happen if Santander, Banorte, HSBC, Slim or Salinas Pliego bought Banamex?

Since the sale of Banamex by Citi was announced, more than one has raised their hands to buy the institution; the first was the businessman and owner of Banco Azteca, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who has been joined by Banorte, HSBC, Inbursa (of Carlos Slim) and more recently Santander; Although the conditions of the operation are not yet known, at least two interested parties could steal the throne from BBVA as the largest bank in Mexico to finalize the purchase.

The CEO of Citigroup, Jane Fraser, assured that they hope to start the transaction in the spring of this year, without giving more details about it; however, an analysis Bank of America (BoFa) estimated that the operation could reach a value of between 10,000 and 12,000 million dollarsbut what would happen if one of the interested firms decided to finalize the purchase?

In the event that Santander or Banorte acquire Banamex, they could steal the throne that BBVA has occupied for years, headed by Eduardo Osunawhich, according to data from the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), until December remained the most important financial institution in terms of assets, managing 2 billion 454,152 million pesos, equivalent to 22.15% of the total system financial.

Information from the CNBV indicates that at the end of last year, Banamex was the third institution in size, with assets of 1 billion 377,054 million pesoswhich represent 12.43% of the 11 billion 78,129 million pesos that the Mexican banking system has.

Yes Santander, directed by Héctor Grisi, bought the assets of Banamex, would far surpass BBVA and go from second to first place; since at the end of last year it had assets of 1 billion 640,310 million pesos, which represented 14.81% of the sector; Therefore, adding both institutions, it would reach assets of 3 billion 17,364 million pesos, that is, 27.24% of the financial system.

In this regard, the bank’s global president, Ana Botín, said that although they do not need to buy to have very attractive and profitable growth, Mexico is one of their main markets, which is why they hope “to be part of that process when this begins, which is expected to be in a few months.”

the story with Banorte it wouldn’t be any different. At the end of December, the firm chaired by Carlos Hank González was positioned as the fourth largest bank in Mexico, with assets of 1 trillion 235,910 million pesos, equivalent to 11.16% of the total sector; so adding Banamex, it would reach 2 billion 612,964 million pesos, equivalent to 23.59% of the sector, which would surpass Santander and BBVA, and would be in first place.

According to the general director of the firm, Marcos Ramírez Miguel, at this time they only carry out an analysis of the opportunities that the acquisition of the institution owned by Citigroup would open and if this would add value, a process that could take around 3 months.

Who also raised his hand and analyzes the purchase is HSBC, headed by Jorge Arce, which at the end of 2021 was the fifth largest financial institution in the country, with assets of 714,873 million pesos, which represent 6.45% of the total Mexican banking system; Therefore, adding Banamex, it would reach 2 billion 91,927 million pesos, that is, 18.88% of the sector, which would surpass Banorte and Santander, to occupy second place.

According to Arce, Banamex is a very valuable franchise and whoever buys it would be a long-term investment, so they have not ruled out participating in the process and are “crunching the numbers” because it is a great opportunity for any bank. or investor.

While, Charles Slim He is also one of the candidates to buy the financial institution, he was even mentioned by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador; At the end of December, its bank Inbursa was the seventh most important institution with assets of 410,964 million pesos, which represents 3.71% of the sector.

Therefore, acquiring Banamex would reach 1 billion 788,018 million pesos, which would represent 16.14% of the assets of the Mexican banking system; with which it would surpass Scotiabank, HSBC, Banorte and Santander, to conquer the second position.

Until now, Inbursa It has only said that it will get involved in the process if they see conditions and possible synergies, since it is not yet clear what Citi is selling, so they will wait to find out what the operation would be like and if they decide to participate, they will announce it at the time.

Who was the first to raise his hand was Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of Banco Aztecainstitution positioned in ninth place, with assets of 256,818 million pesos, which represents 2.32% of the sector.

With the acquisition of Banamex it would reach 1 billion 633,872 million pesos, equivalent to 14.75%; with which it would consolidate in third place, surpassing Banco del Bajío, Inbursa, Scotiabank, HSBC, as well as Banorte.

According to an analysis carried out by BBVA, Opportunities like the sale of Banamex are rare and quickly seizedsince although it has a lower profitability compared to other players, it is not every day that such a significant market share is put up for sale.

“The bank has undeniable strengths, including the cheapest financing among large banks (nearly 50% below the industry average) and a strong branch infrastructure with 1,244 branches (10% of the total) and 7,148 ATMs ( 14.9% of the total),… it has the second largest market share in the consumer segment (15.8%) and the sixth largest share of mortgages (6.7%)”.

From an antitrust perspective, BBVA believes that even Banorte and Santander could be argued to bid, as could a foreign player wanting to enter the banking and growing market.

Despite this, Fitch Ratings considers that if one of the banks with the largest presence in Mexico acquires Banamex, there is a risk of increasing the concentration that currently exists in the country’s banking system, given that in Mexico the 10 largest banks large concentrate about 83.2% of total assets.

