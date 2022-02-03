what is the best starter pokemon to choose between Rowlet, Cyndaquil and Oshawott?

Something that has been happening since the first Pokémon video games is that players are given the opportunity to choose between three different Pokémon, so in Pokémon Legends: Arceus it will be the same decision to make. choose a starter pokemon.

In the following guide we will review the strengths and characteristics of each to try to help you in this important election.

What is the best starter Pokemon to pick?

Before going on to talk about each initial Pokémon, there is a very important detail to take into account and that is the fact that none of them is the best of the three. They are all special for one reason or another and will be very useful to you at various points in the adventure. In addition, they are all very powerful in general, so the most normal thing is that you choose the one you choose to accompany you throughout the game.

On this basis, it is important that choose the one you like the most, either because of its appearance, its evolutions or its types, taking into account what could be the other Pokémon that are part of your team. For example, if you like Buizel a lot, maybe Oshawott is not the best option to not have more than one Water-type Pokémon.

Even so, if you need more details before choosing one, we leave you with the information of all of them:

rowlet

Pokemon EVOLUTION LEVEL Name 1st Evolution 1st Evolution Evolution level NAME 2ND EVOLUTION 2nd EVOLUTION

17 dartrix

36 decideueye



Rowlet first appeared in the seventh generation of the saga, in the Alola region. It is the only one of the three initial Pokémon that has two types when being Plant / Flying, so you will learn moves from these guys.

By evolving to Decidueye it will change its appearance and become Plant / FightThis means that due to its attacks it will cause great damage to Pokémon of the Water, Ice, Ground, Rock, Dark and Steel types. On the contrary, it will be weak against Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying, Psychic and Fairy type attacks.

Regarding the movements that you will learn are all the following:

Movement Type ROWLET LEVEL Dartrix LEVEL Decidueye Level Rock strike Struggle Evolve Twister Flying 10 10 10 Foliage Plant fifteen fifteen fifteen Respite Flying twenty twenty twenty Aerial Strike Flying 28 28 28 magic blade Plant 31 31 31 Aerial Slash Flying 35 35 35 AURAL SPHERE Struggle 41 Sharp Blade Plant Four. Five Four. Five Four. Five triple arrow Struggle Four. Five bold bird Flying 51 It rains leaves Plant 54 54 54

Cyndaquil

Pokemon EVOLUTION LEVEL Name 1st Evolution 1st Evolution Evolution level NAME 2ND EVOLUTION 2nd EVOLUTION

17 Quilava

36 Typhlosion



Cyndaquil was one of the Pokémon that debuted in Johto in the second generation of the saga. It is a pure type Pokémon Fire, so that it will learn attacks of this type and also others of Normal and Rock.

By evolving to Hisui’s Typhlosion, it will become a type Fire / Ghost, a great novelty in him because in his original form he was only Fire. Thanks to this, it will deal more damage than normal to Grass, Ice, Psychic, Bug, and Ghost types, while it will take more damage from Water, Ground, Rock, Ghost, and Dark type attacks.

Moving on to his moves, you’ll learn all of these:

Movement Type LEVEL Cyndaquil Quilava level Typhlosion level Misfortune Ghost Evolve Fast attack Normal 10 10 10 Embers Fire fifteen fifteen fifteen Unroll rock twenty twenty twenty Fire Wheel Fire 28 28 28 Speed Normal 35 35 35 flamethrower Fire Four. Five Four. Five Four. Five Spectral March Ghost 51 Shadow ball Ghost 54 Suffocation Fire 54 54 54

Oshawott

Pokemon EVOLUTION LEVEL Name 1st Evolution 1st Evolution Evolution level NAME 2ND EVOLUTION 2nd EVOLUTION

17 Dewott

36 samurott



Oshawott was the starter Pokémon of type Water that was delivered to the Teselia coaches, the fifth generation of the saga. In his case, he only has Water and Normal type movements in his initial stage and when he evolves into Dewott.

Instead, by evolving Samurott from Hisui his types will be Water / Dark, meaning its moves will be more effective than normal against Fire, Ground, Psychic, Rock, and Ghost-type Pokémon. And if you go for it, then you have to be careful against Electric, Grass, Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type attacks.

As far as the attacks you will learn are concerned, they are all of the following:

Movement Type Oshawott LEVEL Dewott level Samurott level Shadow Cut Sinister Evolve Tackle Normal 10 10 10 Aqua Jet Water fifteen fifteen fifteen Sword dance Normal twenty twenty twenty Hydro Pulse Water 28 28 28 Shrapnel Slash Sinister 31 SLASH Normal 35 35 35 Aqua Tail Water Four. Five Four. Five Four. Five Dark Pulse Sinister 51 Hydro Pump Water 54 54 54

