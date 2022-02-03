what is the best starter pokemon to choose between Rowlet, Cyndaquil and Oshawott?

Something that has been happening since the first Pokémon video games is that players are given the opportunity to choose between three different Pokémon, so in Pokémon Legends: Arceus it will be the same decision to make. choose a starter pokemon.

In the following guide we will review the strengths and characteristics of each to try to help you in this important election.

What is the best starter Pokemon to pick?

Before going on to talk about each initial Pokémon, there is a very important detail to take into account and that is the fact that none of them is the best of the three. They are all special for one reason or another and will be very useful to you at various points in the adventure. In addition, they are all very powerful in general, so the most normal thing is that you choose the one you choose to accompany you throughout the game.

On this basis, it is important that choose the one you like the most, either because of its appearance, its evolutions or its types, taking into account what could be the other Pokémon that are part of your team. For example, if you like Buizel a lot, maybe Oshawott is not the best option to not have more than one Water-type Pokémon.

Even so, if you need more details before choosing one, we leave you with the information of all of them:

rowlet

Pokemon

EVOLUTION LEVEL

Name 1st Evolution

1st Evolution

Evolution level

NAME 2ND EVOLUTION

2nd EVOLUTION
rowlet

17

dartrix

 dartrix

36

decideueye

 Decidueye Hisui

Rowlet first appeared in the seventh generation of the saga, in the Alola region. It is the only one of the three initial Pokémon that has two types when being Plant / Flying, so you will learn moves from these guys.

By evolving to Decidueye it will change its appearance and become Plant / FightThis means that due to its attacks it will cause great damage to Pokémon of the Water, Ice, Ground, Rock, Dark and Steel types. On the contrary, it will be weak against Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying, Psychic and Fairy type attacks.

Regarding the movements that you will learn are all the following:

Movement

Type

ROWLET LEVEL

Dartrix LEVEL

Decidueye Level

Rock strike

Struggle

Evolve

Twister

Flying

10

10

10

Foliage

Plant

fifteen

fifteen

fifteen

Respite

Flying

twenty

twenty

twenty

Aerial Strike

Flying

28

28

28

magic blade

Plant

31

31

31

Aerial Slash

Flying

35

35

35

AURAL SPHERE

Struggle

41

Sharp Blade

Plant

Four. Five

Four. Five

Four. Five

triple arrow

Struggle

Four. Five

bold bird

Flying

51

It rains leaves

Plant

54

54

54

Cyndaquil

Pokemon

EVOLUTION LEVEL

Name 1st Evolution

1st Evolution

Evolution level

NAME 2ND EVOLUTION

2nd EVOLUTION
Cyndaquil

17

Quilava

 Quilava

36

Typhlosion

 Typhlosion Hisui

Cyndaquil was one of the Pokémon that debuted in Johto in the second generation of the saga. It is a pure type Pokémon Fire, so that it will learn attacks of this type and also others of Normal and Rock.

By evolving to Hisui’s Typhlosion, it will become a type Fire / Ghost, a great novelty in him because in his original form he was only Fire. Thanks to this, it will deal more damage than normal to Grass, Ice, Psychic, Bug, and Ghost types, while it will take more damage from Water, Ground, Rock, Ghost, and Dark type attacks.

Moving on to his moves, you’ll learn all of these:

Movement

Type

LEVEL Cyndaquil

Quilava level

Typhlosion level

Misfortune

Ghost

Evolve

Fast attack

Normal

10

10

10

Embers

Fire

fifteen

fifteen

fifteen

Unroll

rock

twenty

twenty

twenty

Fire Wheel

Fire

28

28

28

Speed

Normal

35

35

35

flamethrower

Fire

Four. Five

Four. Five

Four. Five

Spectral March

Ghost

51

Shadow ball

Ghost

54

Suffocation

Fire

54

54

54

Oshawott

Pokemon

EVOLUTION LEVEL

Name 1st Evolution

1st Evolution

Evolution level

NAME 2ND EVOLUTION

2nd EVOLUTION
Oshawott

17

Dewott

 Dewott

36

samurott

 Samurott Hisui

Oshawott was the starter Pokémon of type Water that was delivered to the Teselia coaches, the fifth generation of the saga. In his case, he only has Water and Normal type movements in his initial stage and when he evolves into Dewott.

Instead, by evolving Samurott from Hisui his types will be Water / Dark, meaning its moves will be more effective than normal against Fire, Ground, Psychic, Rock, and Ghost-type Pokémon. And if you go for it, then you have to be careful against Electric, Grass, Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type attacks.

As far as the attacks you will learn are concerned, they are all of the following:

Movement

Type

Oshawott LEVEL

Dewott level

Samurott level

Shadow Cut

Sinister

Evolve

Tackle

Normal

10

10

10

Aqua Jet

Water

fifteen

fifteen

fifteen

Sword dance

Normal

twenty

twenty

twenty

Hydro Pulse

Water

28

28

28

Shrapnel Slash

Sinister

31

SLASH

Normal

35

35

35

Aqua Tail

Water

Four. Five

Four. Five

Four. Five

Dark Pulse

Sinister

51

Hydro Pump

Water

54

54

54

