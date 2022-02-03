What is the age difference between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez?

Today, few young singers have a friendship as documented as that of Taylor Swift Y Selena Gomez. The singing couple grew up side by side in the world of fame, which has bonded them for life. However, the age of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are not exactly the same. Which celebrity is older?

Swift briefly dated Joe Jonas, while Gomez dated the youngest of the brothers, Nick.

Fans Love Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s Friendship

For more than a decade, Swift and Gomez have been the poster child for celebrity friendship. They have worked together, specifically when Gomez played the villain in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video. And they have performed at each other’s shows, delighting the public.

Swift and Gomez support each other in public and in private. Instagram photos dating back many years show how they have shared life. They also talk in interviews, discussing possible collaborations and praising the latest work each produces.

They have had differences once, but they are still great friends

How did Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez become friends?

Swift and Gomez met when they were dating joe Y Nick Jonas, respectively. At the time, Swift was 18, while Gomez was 16.”We instantly clickedGomez told the Wall Street Journal in 2020.

“She taught me a lot about how she should be treated at a young age,” added Selena Gomez about her friend. “It has been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don’t agree on everything, but we respect each other on everything.”

Swift agreed. “There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t mean that in a basic way,” he said. “I knew from the moment I met her that I would always have her around. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

The Weeknd’s romance with Selena Gomez lasted just ten months, ending in 2017.

Selena Gomez’s age compared to her exes

Gomez has three confirmed former celebrities. first is Jonas, whom she briefly dated during their mutual years on the Disney Channel. They often worked together during this time, although it has been speculated that there was some overlap between her relationship with Jonas and his with Jonas. Miley Cyrus. Gomez is less two months older than Jonas.

In 2010, Gomez began her on-and-off relationship with the singer. Justin Bieber. Their highly publicized relationship was confirmed in 2011 when they attended various events together. Over the next few years, the couple met a couple of times before their marriage in 2018 with haley bieber. Gomez is less than two years older than Bieber.

Finally, during a break with Bieber, Gomez dated the musician. The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye). The couple got together in January 2017 and began living together in September of that year. However, they broke up the following month. Gomez is more than two years younger than Tesfaye.

What is the age difference between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez?

The singers and friends get along for 2 years. Today best friends Taylor Swift, 31, and Selena Gomez, 29, have become celebrities and teen pop idols.