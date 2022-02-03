What is a gynecologist? A look at the women’s specialists

Physicians who specialize in women’s health (obstetricians and gynecologists) are important primary care providers, but their role may seem unclear. What is an OB/GYN? And what does an OB/GYN do every day?

Here’s a look at women’s health specialists.

WHAT IS AN OB/GYNECOLOGIST?

Starting with a simple definition is a good way to get started in any field of medicine.

So what does OB/GYN mean? It is an acronym that combines two closely related disciplines. OB stands for obstetrics or obstetrician, a doctor who cares for women and their babies during pregnancy and childbirth. GYN stands for gynecology or gynecologist, a doctor who specializes in treating female reproductive conditions.

“This is an area of ​​medicine that sees only female patients from puberty through menopause and beyond,” explains Medline.

A woman’s age, decision to start a family, and specific health circumstances influence what a visit to her doctor will entail. This means that an OB/GYN’s patients can vary significantly.

“As an OB/GYN, you have to provide women with contraceptive options, screen for gynecologic cancers, deliver babies, and perform major surgeries.”

WHAT DOES AN OB/GYNECOLOGIST DO?

According to the American Medical Association (AMA), surgeries and other procedures are a key part of what an OB/GYN does. Some common procedures include ultrasounds, cesarean sections, and pelvic laparoscopy (a minimally invasive surgery to examine and repair the pelvic organs).

When OB/GYNs are on call, they can deliver babies and perform all kinds of procedures at any time.

WHAT ARE SOME SUBSPECIALTIES OF OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY?

There are seven recognized subspecialties, which are outlined by ABMS:

Critical care medicine: This specialty involves diagnosing, treating, and supporting seriously ill and injured patients. Complex family planning: An OB/GYN who subspecializes in complex family planning works with women who have complex conditions and consults with other providers to ensure appropriate reproductive care for their patients. Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery: Physicians who specialize in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery provide medical and surgical treatment for women with pelvic floor disorders. Gynecologic Oncology: Physicians who practice this subspecialty of obstetrics and gynecology are trained in the techniques used to provide the best possible treatment for patients with gynecologic cancers. Hospice and palliative medicine: OB/GYNs who practice this subspecialty work with patients who have life-limiting illnesses. Working to optimize quality of life and minimize suffering. Maternal-fetal medicine: OB/GYNs who practice maternal-fetal medicine are experts in addressing the health problems of both mother and baby. And they also help control complications that arise during pregnancy. Reproductive endocrinology and infertility:reproductive endocrinologists are obstetrician/gynecologists who evaluate. As well as treating fertility problems and hormonal dysfunctions.

WHAT ARE THE MOST IMPORTANT SKILLS FOR OBSTETRICIANS/GYNECOLOGISTS?

Some qualities are important to all types of physicians, but it takes a certain type of personality and skill to be successful as an OB/GYN. Effective communication skills are especially critical.

While this competency is important to all physicians, it is even more crucial to those who practice obstetrics and gynecology.