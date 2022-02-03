What games remain for the Mexican National Team in the closing of the Concacaf qualifiers?

ESPN brings you what you need to know about Mexico’s latest games on their way to Qatar 2022.

On his way to the Qatar World Cup 2022the Mexican National Team achieved a valuable victory against Panama at the Azteca Stadium last Wednesday night, with this the ‘Tri’ will reach the last series of eliminatory duels of the Concacaf depending on itself to classify directly to the world.

Andrés Guardado asks for calm in Mexico vs. Panama Getty Images

With a solitary notation of Raul Jimenez from the 11 steps, the staff led by Gerardo Martino He obtained the three points in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula against the ‘Canaleros’ to place himself in third position in the Octagonal with 21 pointsthe same units that it has U.Ssecond in the standings and who will be the next rival of Mexico.

The commitment before the ‘Stars and Stripes’ will be on March 24 and is key to Mexicosince a victory could mean classification to the world Cup. If Mexico I defeated USA and is combined with a loss of Panama as well as a tie Costa Rica, the Aztec team would secure its place to Taste.



Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic all in one place. It is now available. Subscribe NOW.

After the match against United States, the Mexican National Team will have a “simple” calendar in their eliminatory closure when facing two of the weakest squads in the Octagonal. The Mexican squad will visit Honduras on March 27 and will end their participation in Concacaf qualifying when they host El Salvador on March 30.. So far, the schedules of the Mexico matches have not been revealed.

Note that if the template of ‘daddy‘ stumbles in the Aztec before United States, the ‘Tri’ would remain in third place Octagonal and the game against Honduras would go on to be the most important game in the era Martino. It won’t be an easy duel against the ‘Catrachos’, but Mexico He is widely favorite to take the victory because the ‘Bicolor’ has not added a single victory in 11 games played. With a victory against Hondurasthe combined Tricolor would be classified to Qatar World Cup.

However, if Mexico also lost in Honduraswould jeopardize his place in the world Cup. Depending on the results you get Panama and Costa Ricathe Aztec team could reach the last qualifying round in fourth or fifth place in the Octagonalso they would be forced to beat The Savior and expect stumbles from ‘Canaleros’ and ‘Ticos’.

Below we share the schedule of the teams that will reach the last round of Concacaf qualifying duels looking to qualify for Qatar 2022.

March 24th

March 27th

March 30th

Panama vs. Canada

Costa Rica vs. U.S

Mexico vs. The Savior