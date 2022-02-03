We were scammed! The best Guitar Hero player admitted that he cheated

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The trap has been presented again in a scene of enthusiasts, this time in the one of GuitarHero, Well, one of his great heroes has fallen after accepting that he cheated for many years and he is not the great player that was believed in the Activision musical title that drove fans crazy more than 10 years ago.

The fall of Schmooey, hero of GuitarHero

Luck ran out for the once renowned player of GuitarHero, Schmooey, who gained notoriety after showing a great level in the highest of difficulties and in the most complex songs of the musical game. This after members of the community discovered a detail in one of his most recent videos a few weeks ago, which led to an investigation that did not have a happy ending. According to reports, in the video where he plays 9 Patterns Of Eternal Pain, Schmooey’s movements did not match what was shown on the screen and at the end the mark of Windows Media Player was seen, suggesting that it was manipulated material.

The best player of GuitarHero he is a cheater

This ignited suspicion among the community of GuitarHero, used to Schmooey’s exploits, and immediately reviewed the player’s videos on his YouTube channel. Although he initially defended himself against the accusations, Schmooey ended up accepting that he had cheated all this time.

According to the player GuitarHero, the videos in which he showed an impressive performance were edited and through different techniques he was able to manipulate the song, the animation of the game and his movements to unite everything at the end, give it coherence and present it at a normal speed.

After the scandal, Schmooey posted a video accepting that he cheated, offered an apology to the community of GuitarHero and proceeded to delete his channel and social networks, in addition to assuring that he would return the thousands of dollars he earned at various times in his career.

