“We want to go out and win the Clásico Tapatío”

Guadalajara Jalisco.- Women’s Atlas completed his last training session before facing Women’s Chivas on the field of the Akron Stadium to live a new edition of the Clásico Tapatío in the Women’s MX Leaguefor this day 8 of Grita México Ap2021.

Fernando Samayoa’s team is located with the calm and winning mentality to go out to the rojiblancas field and try to surprise them, months after facing each other in the semifinal eliminator of the past Guard1anes Clausura 2021.

Several of the soccer players that complement the red and black team show an illusion to play this match, which is one of the most important they come to confront in the Liga MX Femenil, especially for the midfielder Zellyka Maplewho assured that there is no pressure whatsoever before the game on Saturday.

“Pressure as such does not exist, not because it is a Clásico there is greater pressure, experience has given us points to know how to face these matches”, mentioned the Mexican during her presence at the media day heading to the Classic Tapatio.

Zellyka Arce during the media day

Twitter High FC Women

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: Alison González receives praise from her club

The attacker remains one of the main soccer players within the starting eleven of the coach who maintains a high percentage of starting the game on this date 8, which she assures will go out on the field to win this new version of the face-to-face duel of “La Perla Tapatia”.

“Winning the Clasico is always a good scenario, and we will go for it, to win it. We are focused, the commitment exists and the objectives are clear. This match is an extra motivation, we have shown that where we stop we can get the result” , indicated Zellyka Arce.

Zellyka Arce in her game with Atlas Women

middle jam

The young 24-year-old soccer player adds 616 minutes after seven commitments played in this Grita México Ap2021 of the Liga MX Femenil. The Clásico Tapatío will be held on September 4 at 6:10 p.m. (Mexico time), 5:10 p.m. (Culiacán time).