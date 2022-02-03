“We can help with referrals”

The coordinators of the book ‘Respiratory Pathology: management between Family and Community Medicine and Pneumology’.

The book ‘Respiratory Pathology: management between Family and Community Medicine and Pulmonology’, has been coordinated, among others, by the pulmonologist of the Hellín Hospital, Ángel Molina, who assures Medical Writing that the idea is not to establish a protocol to be followed to the letter, but to remember to what extent respiratory disease can be treated in a Primary Care consultation and what are the other options provided by Pulmonology. In addition to the pulmonologist, the text has been coordinated by the doctors of the Mercedes Nieto Family, Irene Azorín and Alicia Andrés.

As stated in the guide “pathologies of the respiratory system have a high prevalence in Primary Care consultations, with respiratory diseases having a prominent place”. Some, according to the document, can be ccontrolled from health centers (COPD and asthma), and in others the initial study prior to referral to a hospital consultation such as a solitary pulmonary nodule, suspected sleep apnea syndrome or interstitial lung disease.

A form of action that Molina details: “We have greatly evolved detection and treatment techniques that we apply in the Hospital and to which Family doctors do not have access. Keep in mind that they are very overwhelmed and have only five minutes to see a patient. This means that, when faced with a cough or pneumonia, which can be managed in your office, send the patient to the Pulmonology Service too soon. also happens the other way, who carry them alone for too long and we could help them with certain techniques. Must match the criteriaMolina explains.

Closer collaboration between Family and Pulmonology

The problem is that, according to the pulmonologist, the hospital referral criteria they are neither clear nor will they ever be, since protocols cannot be established. “Each patient varies and Family doctors are the ones who know their patient best and can think that acute bronchitis is only going to stay that way and it is not going to become serious,” details the specialist.

For these reasons, it considers that it is necessary to individualize the action protocol for each patient and it must speak fluently between different specialists. “We can help them and tell them what tests to order or if they need to come see us at the hospital. The idea is that there is collaboration between the two services and there is not a limited area that establishes that this is Primary and this is Pulmonology”, claims Molina, who believes that his guide could be a good help in decision-making.

What can Familia do in your consultation to treat respiratory diseases?

A collaboration that seems fundamental, since, according to the clinical guide, Primary Care is essential within a comprehensive care perspective. “The youwell-adjusted treatment and planned follow-up is an essential goal of the management of these patients”, reads the document, where a series of complementary tests are exposed to the anamnesis and physical examination that can be carried out at the first level of care: quantification indexes of dyspnea during day-to-day activities; questionnaires quality of life, Epworth sleepiness scale, chest X-ray, spirometry, and blood tests, thyroid hormones or blood count.

Once the pathology has been identified, the guide proposes that treatment is appliedsince in some respiratory diseases the same offer of treatment in Primary than in Pulmonology. “Antibiotherapy in exacerbations and respiratory infections, systemic corticosteroid therapy and above all the wide range of bronchodilator drugs that is the treatment par excellence in these pathologies. Both the inhaled and the nebulized route are available to family doctors as well as the prescription of home oxygen therapy in cases where it is necessary”, details the guide.

In case the patient does not improve This is when the Pneumology Service should be referred. In this sense, the clinical guide establishes a series of items that can help identify the patients that should be referred:

If the possibility of performing spirometry is not available

Patients with frequent exacerbations (more than 2 per year)

Presence of cor pulmonale

Indication of continuous home oxygen therapy

Disease in young subjects or with suspected alpha-1 antrypsin deficiency

Assessment of possible surgical treatments or non-invasive mechanical ventilation

Rapid clinical or pulmonary function deterioration

The most difficult respiratory diseases to detect in Primary

As stated in the guide and detailed by the pulmonologist, the disease that creates the most inconveniences, due to its frequency and the need for rapid detection, is pulmonary fibrosis. “It must be detected early and the patient should be sent to Pneumology to undergo a series of tests and apply early treatment”, explains Molina. Other of the most frequent are the Sleep apnea, that can be treated quickly from Pulmonology, and the asthma, which is sometimes only able to be unmasked through very specific tests. They also have a high prevalence, according to the document, chronic obstructive disease (COPD) and lung cancer.

“Family doctors face the difficulty of seeing patients with very similar symptoms. Symptoms are always cough and dyspnea and it may look like just a catarrhal picture. However, when x-rays are taken or you see that it does not improve with drugs, more advanced studies must be carried out, such as functional tests (spirometry, walking test…), CT or bronchoscopy”, explains Molina.