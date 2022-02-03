Vivienne Jolie Pitt is confused with Shiloh; She copied her sister’s look!

Vivienne Jolie Pitt was photographed with her mother, Angelina Jolie, shopping, and was mistaken for her older sister!

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie Pitt and her twin brother, Knox, are the youngest children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The 13-year-olds were born on July 12, 2008 at the Lenval Foundation’s Santa Maria clinic in Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, France. While her sister Shiloh is always in the spotlight, Vivienne has stayed out of the public eye except for her appearance on maleficent as the younger version of Aurora, the character played by Elle Fanning.

Like her siblings Zahara, Knox, Maddox, Shiloh, and Pax, Vivienne has been homeschooled for much of her life; she takes math, language, reading and science classes, in addition to practicing activities such as soccer, skateboarding and self defense.

As for her personal style, it seems like her older sister Shiloh has been her main inspiration lately.

Who is who? Vivienne Jolie Pitt copies Shiloh’s look and they are confused

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt had a mother-daughter shopping spree in Los Angeles, California on January 24. Vivienne wore a look remarkably similar to Shiloh’s: ripped jeans and a casual gray t-shirt. With a face mask, the youngest of the brothers was confused with her younger sister, because even her hairstyle was very similar to Shiloh’s: a bun.

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Vivienne in Urban Outfitters di Los Angeles. 24 January 2022

And it is that, Shiloh decided to resume this hairstyle In her most recent appearance on the red carpet at Paper&Glue. The young woman completed her look with an updo, but informal hairstyle: a natural high bun, in the style of her father!

Do you think Vivienne and Shiloh look alike?

