Updated sales figures of the most successful Nintendo Switch games – Nintenderos
As you know, an interesting new message was posted this morning directly from Nintendo. We are talking in this case about the updated sales of the games of switch.
nintendo switch games
In them, we can see the sales of the most successful console titles until December 2021. Some new ones such as Metroid Dread and the Sinnoh remakes are included:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 43.35 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 37.62 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 27.40 million
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 25.80 million
- Pokémon Sword and Shield – 23.90 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 23.02 million
- Super Mario Party – 17.39 million
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! – 14.33 million
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Gleaming Pearl – 13.97 million
- Ring Fit Adventure – 13.53 million
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 12.72 million
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 11.04 million
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 8.85 million
- Mario Party Superstars – 5.43 million.
- Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – 3.85 million
- Metroid Dread – 2.74 million
- New Pokémon Snap – 2.36 million
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – 2.26 million
- Miitopia – 1.63 million
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – 1.28 million
- WarioWare: Get It Together! – 1.24 million
- Game Builder Garage – 1.01 million
