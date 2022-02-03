Updated sales figures of the most successful Nintendo Switch games – Nintenderos

As you know, an interesting new message was posted this morning directly from Nintendo. We are talking in this case about the updated sales of the games of switch.

nintendo switch games

In them, we can see the sales of the most successful console titles until December 2021. Some new ones such as Metroid Dread and the Sinnoh remakes are included:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 43.35 million

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 37.62 million

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 27.40 million

Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 25.80 million

Pokémon Sword and Shield – 23.90 million

Super Mario Odyssey – 23.02 million

Super Mario Party – 17.39 million

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! – 14.33 million

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Gleaming Pearl – 13.97 million

Ring Fit Adventure – 13.53 million

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 12.72 million

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 11.04 million

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 8.85 million

Mario Party Superstars – 5.43 million.

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD – 3.85 million

Metroid Dread – 2.74 million

New Pokémon Snap – 2.36 million

Mario Golf: Super Rush – 2.26 million

Miitopia – 1.63 million

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain – 1.28 million

WarioWare: Get It Together! – 1.24 million

Game Builder Garage – 1.01 million

What do you think? You can share it in the comments.

Via. Source.