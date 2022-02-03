United States vs. Honduras: the brutal climate with which they will play in Minnesota

United States vs. Honduras: the brutal weather with which they will play in Minnesota (Photo: Twitter/@USMNT)

The United States national team He will once again appeal to the weather conditions of his country to try to get some advantage before a decisive duel in the World Cup qualifying round, since they decided to move the game against Honduras to Minnesota, a state located to the north of his territory.

According to Twin Cities Weather Service, the commitment will be played at a temperature close to -16 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wind chill of up to -25 degrees Celsius, so they warned citizens to dress appropriately if they were going to be outside their homes.

They even mentioned that the weather could be a “health risk from freezing”, as they reported that it could materialize between 10 and 20 minutes after being exposed without protection, according to the statement.

The match will be played on the field of Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn.. A complex that woke up covered in snow and that was adapted over the hours to have the first minutes of the match without so much snow on the field.

At 7:30 p.m. Eastern time in the United States, the kickoff whistle will be given for the duel between United States and Honduras, where the North American team will seek to get closer to the classification and keep the team catracho at the bottom of the table, since they add just 3 points in 10 games played, so they are already mathematically eliminated from the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Even during the previous transmission of TUDN, two of the on-court reporters conducted a little experiment in which they immersed a cotton T-shirt in water and then hung it on a hook. It took less than two minutes to be completely frozen.

It was also reported that the Mississppi river, the one who divides the cities of Minneapolis Y saint paul, was completely frozen, so the extreme temperatures could cause the coldest game in the history of football, if it reaches -20 degrees Celsius.

According to reports by ESPN, the American federation will provide thermal head covers to the Honduran players in case they wish to use them during the match, as well as to provide heating in both benches for substitute players.

The Concacaf allowed the players to use warmers around the body, as well as head covers that protect neck, mouth, ears and skull, so those who wish can use this garment that only leaves the eyes uncovered.

Similarly, goalkeepers will be able to wear a hand warmer around their waist, similar to the one used by several quarterbacks in the NFL when they visit cities with cold temperatures.

Until before this match corresponding to day 11, U.S was ranked second in the Concacaf Octagon with 18 points, tied with Mexico but with better goal difference; while Canada he commanded the classification with 22 units.

On the other hand, the selection of Honduras is in one of his worst moments in a World Cup qualifying round, as he has not been able to win a single match in the Octagonal End and they add just three points in 10 games, so they are last in the standings with a goal difference of -14.

Honduras is already out of the Qatar World Cup; while U.S they need to win on home turf to reach the last knockout window with margin for error and secure their spot at the 2022 World Cup.

