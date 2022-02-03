Tom Holland also wants to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew Garfield

On top of all the millions Spider-Man: No Way Home has made – 92%, the film worked very well with the public that had almost impossible expectations to fulfill for this closing trilogy. The result was entirely positive and helped fans see Tom Holland with different eyes, who had already earned his place in the character’s legacy after receiving several criticisms for the way in which the UCM had decided to approach the version. of the. But the young actor was not the only one to benefit from the film, although everyone was waiting for the return of Tobey Maguire, who really stole the attention was Andrew Garfield.

Andrew Garfield he got the role of Spider-Man at a bad time. Not only was the public upset about the departure of Maguire and Sam Raimi, but Sony was looking to mimic the Marvel universe and that affected this franchise. The amazing Spiderman – 73% did well at the worldwide box office and although some felt this proposal was too far from the comics, they also saw positive elements in the work of Garfield and Emma Stone, so it was accepted as a first attempt that could be improved. Unfortunately, too much got out of control with The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Electro Menace – 52% and in the end Sony let Kevin Feige take the character for the MCU.

Of course, Andrew Garfield was left out and since then there has been a lot of talk about his work on the role. As he himself had always been a fan of Spider-Man, he did not hesitate to agree to make the film, but everything that happened behind the scenes and during the production of the sequel made him know that the company’s priority was another and that it did not take considering your work. That’s why you see it on Spider-Man: No Way Home It worked so well, because it is clear that the actor enjoys the character but his hands were tied by conflicts that had nothing to do with him.

Since the premiere of the film, social networks have been flooded with new recognition for the also star of Tick, Tick… Boom! – 93%. Of course, his popularity was on the rise and now everyone wants to see more of his version of Spider-Man. Some are calling for him to appear in Morbius, and for Sony’s Spider-verse, which also includes Venom – 35% and Venom: Carnage Unleashed – 45%, be part of their universe. But above all these requests is to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3and it is the one that fans insist on the most.

For months, Garfield not only denied his involvement in the latest installment of the superhero, he also swore he would never play Peter Parker/Spider-Man again. However, now that the truth is known, the actor assured that he would put on the suit again if the story is worth it and the public wants him back. People definitely want to see more of him and now his own Tom Holland join those voices. During an interview with comicbook.comthe protagonist of Uncharted: Off the Map revealed:

I would love to see The Amazing Spider-Man 3. I think what was really so wonderful was how Andrew was able to make peace with the character and the studio, you know, to win back the audience.

The best proof for Holland is how the audience reacted to Garfield’s presence in the film:

That scene when he saves Zendaya, the reactions in the room… it was spectacular. So if Sony decides to do it, they will have my full support, and obviously, so does Andrew.

For now, Sony has not confirmed any official plans with Andrew Garfield, but the company is going to take advantage of every opportunity to continue to lead the franchise and exploit it as it sees fit. That’s why some assume that upcoming films focusing on Spider-Man villains will reveal the version of Garfield. For Sony it is also a great moment to restore its reputation and fix various issues without having to depend on the fame of the UCM, but if they decide to follow this path, let’s hope they do so with caution, patience and firmness to avoid an outcome like the previous one. .

