Tom Fraud gives the ring to Vanessa Villela and the nets explode

what a moment they lived Vanessa Villela and Tom Fraud last weekend, as he planned a romantic proposal at the Griffith Observatory, featured in Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s hit musical ‘La la Land’, in Los Angeles, California, to make an amazing marriage petition.

It was through social networks that the famous couple shared the images of this special moment that is causing a stir among the fans, Well, the star of the small screen received the ring between tears and great emotion.

Even in the video circulating on social networks, the actress is heard saying “I do” in a scene worthy of a fairy tale, with the man of her dreams and with whom she started dating over a year ago.

“Two souls, one heart! I said yes’. A year ago I met the man of my dreams, the one who makes my heart jump every time, the man who makes me better in every way, the man I respect, adore, admire and love with all my heart.Vanessa wrote at the bottom of the post.

In addition to adding, “I always dreamed that I would find someone who loved like me and could give my heart completely, thank you for coming into my life, my love!”words that make it clear that the “Selling Sunset” member went through an unforgettable experience thanks to Tom’s romanticism.

