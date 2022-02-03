Toluca defined the future of Pollo Saldívar for this Clausura 2022

The goalkeeper was released and became a free agent

February 02, 2022 5:40 p.m.

The Red Devils of Toluca announced this week that goalkeeper Alfredo “Pollo” Saldívar is no longer part of the institution after the end of his contract, so he is now a free agent to look for a new club for the remainder of the season.

The information was released by the team belonging to Liga MX through its account on the social network Twitter, where they thanked the former Pumas goalkeeper for the work he had done since his arrival at the club in July 2020.

According to information released by various Mexican media, both parties decided to terminate the contract, because they were not satisfied with the relationship they maintained.

Saldívar arrived in Toluca as part of the exchange of players between Pumas and the Red Devils. For the operation, the university students received the goalkeepers Alfredo Talavera and Ramón Pasquel, a young promise of the choricera goal.

In the two years that he was part of the squad, Saldívar barely played 7 games, in which he added a total of 620 minutes. He played 6 times as a starter and was on the bench in up to 45 games in the highest category of Aztec football.

This complicated situation of the goalkeeper with the Red Devils is due to the excellent performance of Luis García, who is the first goalkeeper of Toluca. However, the panorama became even more complicated when Gustavo Gutiérrez moved up to the first team, since the former Pumas player became the third goalkeeper.