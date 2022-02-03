‘Ticket to Paradise’: George Clooney and Julia Roberts agreed to play the lead couple

Recently ‘Ticket to Paradise’ has had to pause its filming due to the coronavirus. A major outbreak of Omicron in the state of Queensland (Australia) has been the cause of said forced stoppage which is nearing completion. The protagonist of the film himself, George Clooney, tells it in an extensive interview granted to the American medium Deadline, in which he also reveals that when this romance fell into his hands he thought that either with Julia Roberts as a co-star, or nothing.

Clooney explains that “Australia has done very well” referring to his approach to the pandemic. “They had very strict rules that kept everyone very safe. Far fewer people died there than almost anywhere else, but then Omicron came along, and it was so contagious that it spread like wildfire. Suddenly, we lost a lot of cast and crew members because everyone was getting it. We had about 15 positives a day so it became impossible to workso we decided to stop”.

Despite the setback, Clooney says that, being a romantic comedy, the break will not affect the planned release date of October 21 in the United States. In fact, she has hinted that they could even make a showing of the film at a festival.

“We only have a few days left, and Ol Parker [director y coguionista junto a Daniel Pipski], you’ve been editing so you’ll be able to finish on time. We want to release it a little earlier to take it to Venice or something like thatnot in competition, but to show it because it is a classic film in that sense”.

not without Julia

Roberts is the female star of this movie that Clooney is so excited about. “It’s going great and we’re enjoying it like never before”Says the actor who is not only happy with his co-star, but with the entire team. “Julia is just fantastic in it, and this wonderful actor named Lucas Bravo (‘Emily in Paris’) is the funniest thing in the movieAnd you know, there’s Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever. It’s a really fun cast in every way. We’re having a great time”.

Of course, he is especially pleased that Roberts agreed to work on ‘Ticket to Paradise’. “Julia and I hit it off with each other in the funniest way, and the minute I read the script, I called her up and said: ‘Has it come to you? You’ll make it?’ she asked me the same thing and I told her that she would do it if she also accepted the role. It was one of those lucky breaks.”.