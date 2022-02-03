this will be the Galaxy A53

Samsung’s new Galaxy A53 is already getting ready for its debut, and although the leading role for now is for the Galaxy S22, here will be the bulk of Samsung’s sales in 2022.

A few days ago Samsung confirmed to the industry that it earns more money than ever in this mobile thanks to foldables and 5Galthough at this point around the South Korean giant everything revolves around the Unpacked 2022 and those Galaxy S22 that already have weapons for their presentation.

Be that as it may, the market is not only fed by high-performance mobiles, so today we bring you the First information about the next Samsung bestsellerwhich is none other than this Galaxy A53 that we can already see in recreations with a well-known design, also accompanying the image with some technical details.

It was the GSMArena colleagues who published all these leaks a few hours ago, born in a retailer of Germany and that anticipate us a smartphone quite similar in appearance to the current Samsung Galaxy A52, no doubt South Korean reference in the middle cut and most compensated in the sector.

There just seems to be small differences in the protrusion of the chamberswhich adopts a construction more similar to that of the latest OPPO with a concave curvature at the edges that better integrates the hump.

Samsung not only thinks high-end and is already filtering some details of the next Galaxy A53, the update of its best-selling range that is getting ready to land in a few weeks, just after the Galaxy S22.

Samsung makes more money than ever: 5G and folding phones are a success

As for the hardware, it seems that both size and performance will be maintained, mounting a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED-panel and of type Infinity-Owith its centered hole for the front camera, as well as FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Sources say that will be used again glasstic for your finishalthough we have already said many times that well used plastic is a great material so that will not be a problem, also having several colors that will be updated with respect to last year’s palettes.

As for the chipset, it should have a samsung exynos 1200 not yet announced, which would apparently have an eight-core processor up to 2.4 GHz, accompanied for the occasion of 6 or 8 GB of RAM depending on configurations and 128 GB of storagewhich in the mid-range can be expanded with microSD cards.

Samsung will bet again for its medium cut of solvent features and very versatile photography, adding up to 5 cameras and a large battery to satisfy practically any Android mobile user.

The multimedia part would be in charge of a quad camera with 64 megapixel main sensorin addition to a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and two other 5-megapixel sensors for macro and depth, leaving for the selfie another 32 megapixel camera.

Lastly, there is talk of a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging up to 25 watts and operating system Android 12 with OneUI 4being ready for his debut at the beginning of the second trimester at a price that would be around 450 euros in its most basic configuration.

What Samsung mobile did I buy? Buying guide with the best models of 2022

Related topics: Mobile, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy A

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!