This was the LIE of the International Duel between Exatlón All Star Mexico vs. Hungary

The International Duel between the team of Exathlon Mexico Y Exathlon All Star of Hungary, which took place in 2021, returns to the center of controversy. And it is that recently details about the broadcast were released, among which it is reported that the Mexican team lost. However, fans of this sports reality show have expressed their discomfort at the lie that was told at the competition ceremony.

The team of Exathlon Mexico faced the Hungarian elite team, that is, while the Hungarian team was made up of the best athletes who have been part of this competition and thought that their rivals were at the same level, the Mexican team was made up of rookies and eliminated of the fifth season. But how was this?

Related news

This was the LIE of the International Duel between Exathlon All Star Mexico vs Hungary

With the premiere of Exathlon All Star This past Monday, January 31, the names of the best athletes who have passed through the different seasons of Exathlon Mexico; champions, finalists and competitors who had an outstanding performance are part of this special edition that has already started with great circuits and controversies around the athletes.

This edition is not unique to Mexico, in fact, our country is replicating the model that other nations have already made. One of them is Hungary, who at the end of last year had an International Duel against the team from Exathlon Mexico.

The result of this duel was the defeat of the Mexican team, and although the performance of the Hungarian athletes, who gave their best in the battle, is not in doubt, which has annoyed many fans of the most demanded sports reality show on television, it’s the misleading way they advertised the match.

to the team of exathlon Hungary were told that they were playing against their peers, against the team all-star from Mexico, only the best of the best. Which is a lie, because although the Hungarians were the best competitors that the program had had in their country, in the case of Mexico, the team was made up of rookies and eliminated from the fifth season.

Daniela Reza, Mariana Khalil, Ximena Duggan, Tanya Núñez, Paulina Martínez, Ramiro Garza, Jair Cervantes, Antonio González and Uriel Pizarro, were the representatives of Mexico and although they were not at the same sporting level as their opponents, they offered a role to match , even tying the score so that the winner was obtained in relay.

Despite the annoyance of the fans of Exathlon Mexico for the lie of the alleged team “all-star”, they recognized the good performance of the Mexican athletes, and although they did not win because they were “disadvantaged”, they applauded that they never gave up.

It is not yet known if this international duel between Exathlon Mexico Y exathlon Hungary will be broadcast in our country, but for now you can see some extra details of the competition in the following video: