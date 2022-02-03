This is why Ruso Brailovsky called André Marín stupid

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.02.2022 16:58:29





On Fox Sports there were several grabs that they had Andre Marin and Daniel Brailovsky for various reasons, although none really caused a serious fight between the two characters while they were on the air. Although that does not imply that it does not exist in history several discussions that got out of tune.

One of these stories was the day Daniel Brailovsky called André Marín “stupid” during a discussion about soccer. In said debate, both commentators were talking about the difficulty of being a footballer in the current era when the journalist pointed out that this job “is not that difficult”.

This greatly annoyed the former soccer player from America, who began to turn his partner’s arguments on the air and among the words he said was the insult that began to escalate the discussion.

“It’s not that hard to be a player, stop, relax”, expressed Marín when the Russian answered “What do you hear, stupid? I did not say that it is difficult, on the contrary, we are blessed by God”.

“Complicated that you have to clean the windows on the 45th floor from the outside, that is difficult or that you have to put makeup on corpses in a funeral home. That is complicated, that is difficult”, continued Marín.

In the end there were no conclusions at a discussion table where they were also present Marion Reimer Y Alexander Whitewho did not intervene in that Fox Sports Radio block.

