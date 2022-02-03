This is what artists earn for the Super Bowl halftime show

⌚Reading time: two minutes

One of the great promises for this Super Bowl LVI halftime is that there will be a great show, and it will be borne by the greatest legends of hip hop and rap, and if you still don’t know who will be on that lavish stage.

Yes OK Eminem is one of the great titans who will be at the halftime of the Super Bowl headed by Dr. Dre himself, only lovers of harsh lyrics, of heavy rhymes, few noticed that he has already shed light on who his special guest will be.

It is nothing more and nothing less than SlimShadyYeah, that blond kid who has the ability to do impromptu rapping at the speed of light.

But then Eminem and Slim Shady are not the same person?

If in the early 2000s you missed out on the fervor of Eminem’s career, don’t worry, here I explain it ALL to you, and the answer is NO, they are not the same person… in theory NO.

That is why the first thing you should keep in mind before you fully enter this explanation is that:

Marshall Bruce Mathers is real name of this artist.

of this artist. Eminem is the stage name .

. Slim Shady is his alter ego.

Slim Shady is Eminem’s alter ego, and we have never been in doubt that this guy is tough when it comes to making verse, besides, it must be said, he holds nothing back, and is known for being an acid, gloomy, controversial character, and outspoken , it could be said that it is the pure manifestation of the nightmares of conservative groups. (If your parents understand English, they probably won’t like everything they have to say.)

The clearest reference to this character that will be part of the Super Bowl halftime show (at least as far as the trailer allowed us to see), is listening “The Real Slim Shady”, a track that was released on the album The Marshall Mathers LP, this was the second of the successes that made him a true world phenomenon, since he not only criticized Eminem himself, but also made public his opinions on MTV, Christina Aguilera, and Britney Spears, great figures of the early 2000s.

Even The Marshall Mathers LP included a warning so that everyone who was willing to listen to it knew that “Slim Shady is not responsible for his own actions“.

Slim Shady has also signed songs like “My Name Is What”, “Just Lose It”, “Guilty Conscience”, “I’m Shady”, and more.

Without a doubt the most exciting part of the Slim Shady’s comeback is for all fans of this rap icon, since he had not appeared on stage for a long time, and confirms to all of us, why he is one of the legendary members of the Super Bowl halftime lineup.

“Now how the fuck did this metamorphosis happen? From standin’ on corners and porches just rappin'” 📺 50 million subscribers and counting @Youtube @Youtube music pic.twitter.com/TfaCico3E0 —Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 10, 2022

With information from tvazteca.com

Related