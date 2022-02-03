This is the first photo of Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man, Netflix’s most expensive movie

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are two of the best actors in Hollywood and Netflix picked up on that instantly.. Therefore, putting them together in a movie has given much to talk about on the platform. The Gray Man It is the name of the feature film that the interpreters will star in and which, after so much waiting, has already been confirmed to arrive in 2022. There is no official release date yet, but it is likely to be between March and April.

It was in July 2020 when Netflix confirmed the plan to make The Gray Man which, despite the fact that it has not yet been released, is one of the most anticipated. Well, not only will you have Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, but it is the first production of the Russo brothers since avengers endgame Y features an impressive star cast. Among them are Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas.

And, with a budget of more than 200 million dollars, The Gray Man became one of the streaming giant’s most ambitious and expensive feature films. “The film is a true hand in hand between these two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, between what it can be and what it can do”, confessed Anthony Russo to dead line When was this film announced? That is, without a doubt, Gosling and Evans are the leaders of this cast.

However, as if it were a Marvel job, the Russo brothers managed not to leak anything about it. Beyond the plot, which is known because the script is based on the homonymous novel by Mark Greaney, during filming no more details were leaked. But, with the imminent arrival of the tape, Netflix could not stand it and released the first look in which the fans applauded the work of Ryan Gosling.

In the official trailer that they published of the films that are released in 2022, some images of The Gray Man and, for this reason, some Twitter users took screenshots of the audiovisual. So much so that this is how the first photograph of the actor emerged in one of the scenes of the project. In it, he is seen halfway out of a train, with a worried face and injuries that, apparently, are part of a great battle that will take place.

For this job, Ryan Gosling He will play a former CIA agent named Court Gentry, better known as the Gray Man, who has now become a freelance assassin. The story shows how the protagonist escapes from his former CIA partner, Lloyd Hansen (Evans) who assumes the role of villain and is sent to hunt him down for a large bounty.