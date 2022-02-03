This is how the semifinals of the 2022 Caribbean Series remain

Editorial Seventh entry

The semifinal round is defined after a spectacular closing of the first stage of the 2022 Caribbean Series, in which Giants of Cibao, Alligators of Barranquilla, Navigators of Magellan and Charros of Jalisco assured their presence in this round.

With their victory in the afternoon, the ninth team from Mexico secured their pass to the semis, but they had to wait for the night result between Venezuela and the Dominican duel that was defined in 10 entries in favor of the locals, with which the final positions of the tournament and the games from which the finalists will come out were confirmed.

This is the eighth year that the Caribbean Series has the semifinal round formatand since then, this is the balance of appearances of the squads that will play this Wednesday:

Venezuela: 6 (2-4)

6 (2-4) Mexico: 6 (4-2)

6 (4-2) Puerto Rico: 6 (4-2)

6 (4-2) Dominican Republic: 5 (3-2)

5 (3-2) Cuba: 4 (1-3)

4 (1-3) Panama: 1 (0-1)

THIS IS HOW THE SEMIFINALS OF THE 2022 CARIBBEAN SERIES WILL BE PLAYED

(#3) Navigators of Magellan vs Caimanes de Barranquilla (#2)

15 local hours / 14 Colombian hours

Despite losing to Puerto Rico on the last day, the Caimanes de Barranquilla finished in second place in the tournament, so now they will face the Navegantes del Magallanes, as they are the local team. The Colombian team beat the Venezuelans 6-1 on the opening day of the tournament.

​#4 Charros de Jalisco vs Giants of Cibao (#1)

20 local hours / 18 hours in Mexico

The Dominican squad finished as the best team with a 5-1 mark, and will face each other again with the ninth team from Mexico (fourth place with a 3-2), who they defeated on the opening day of the tournament by blackboard from 3-2.

