This is how the first notes of Dying Light 2: Stay Human are being

The month of February has begun and it does so with the first of a series of releases more than interesting and that show that 2022 is going to be a great year for video games. In a few days the new installment of Techland’s latest zombie and open world franchise lands and we can already tell you how the first notes of Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Located in a huge open world, this action game invites us to fight against the undead with all kinds of weapons and using the environment through parkour as a differential element.

Below you can see the first notes of Dying Light 2 by some of the main international media.

COGconnected – 90

DualShockers – 90

GamingTrend – 85

Windows Central-80

Wccftech – 80

Destructoid – 75

IGN-70

Reverse – 70

Push Square – 70

CGV – 60

Gamespot – 60

The Guardian-40

Dying Light 2 roadmap revealed

At the time of this writing, Dying Light 2: Stay Human has a average grade of 79 with 22 reviews contemplated in metacritic in its PlayStation 5 version (the one with the most analysis). This represents an improvement over the first installment of the saga, which garnered an average score of 75 in 2014. Remember that Dying Light 2 arrives this Friday, February 4, to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and other platforms and that those responsible have made it known that, if we wish, we can enjoy all its content for hundreds of hours.