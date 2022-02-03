This is how message reactions will work

One of the most downloaded applications by users of Android and iOS is planning to add new functions to its platform, we talk about WhatsApp and it is that in its beta version there are several tools that seek to improve the user experience. A new function is the reactions in the poststhat’s right, as it happens in Messenger of Facebook.

According to WaBetaInfo, the site that reports every new update within WhatsApp, the application is working on the reaction of messages within the application and although for now it is only available within the beta version, many users have already been able to test this tool.

How message reactions work

As we can see in the Messenger application, the main reactions are heart, laughter, surprise, sadness, anger and like; At the moment they are the same as those found in the beta version, it is not yet known if they will change.

To be able to use it, all you have to do is press and hold the message you want to react to and the application will show you the emojis with which you can react.

How to enter WhatsApp Beta

If you can’t wait and want to test the reactions in WhatsApp messages now, you just have to follow these steps to be part of the beta version of the application.

Open WhatsApp and click on the ‘more options’ icon, that is, the three dots that are in the upper right corner.

Select ‘Linked Devices’

Click on ‘beta version for various devices’

Tap ‘join beta’

You should know that being in this version of WhatsApp your messages will continue to be encrypted from end to end, but there could be some changes in the app, such as the fact that you will not be able to make calls or send messages from WhatsApp Web and the quality and performance of your app could be affected a bit.