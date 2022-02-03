This is how beautiful Jennifer Aniston is at 52

Jennifer Aniston Over the years, she has become one of the most important artists in the film industry where she has clearly shown that she has a great talent for both acting and directing. In addition to this, we must add that she has a great beauty that adds more followers every day from all over the world who do not stop praising everything she does.

Currently the brilliant actress is 52 years old and apparently the years do not run for her since her figure is not that of a normal person with those years. This is confirmed by repeated images that she publishes on her profile on Instagram which has been active for a couple of years. In the aforementioned social network, you can see how she is currently with moments that she shares on various occasions.

