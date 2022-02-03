They reveal the heart of our galaxy with unprecedented clarity and detail (PHOTOS)

The image shows exploding stars, stellar nurseries, mysterious ‘radio filaments’ and a 4 million solar mass supermassive black hole lurking in the center of the Milky Way.

The South African Radio Astronomical Observatory (SARAO) has released an image of the center of our galaxy showing the emission of radio waves from that region in unprecedented clarity and detail.

The image represents the culmination of three years of analysis detailed view of data obtained by SARAO’s MeerKAT telescope. After 200 hours of work with the telescope, the researchers assembled a mosaic of twenty separate observations of different sections of the central part of the Milky Way, located 25,000 light years from the earth.

In particular, the image shows the emission of radio waves from numerous phenomena, including exploding stars, stellar nurseries, mysterious ‘radio filaments’ and a chaotic region around the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*, 4 million solar masses, stalking the center of our galaxy.

“One of the most studied corners”

“The radio pictures they haven’t always been like this, and MeerKAT is a breakthrough” for the study of the universe, said Dr. Ian Heywood, from the University of Oxford (United Kingdom), one of those responsible for the research.

The linear features that permeate the image are magnetic filaments radio transmitters, with a length of up to 100 light years. These unique structures have defied a conclusive explanation of their origin since their discovery more than 35 years ago. MeerKAT has revealed many more filaments than previously known, and these new data will allow astronomers to study these objects in detail.

MeerKAT” is doing very remarkable discoveries in one of the most intensely studied corners in radio astronomy. The image we share is rich in scientific potential, and we look forward to more surprises as the astronomical community analyzes this data in the years to come,” said Fernando Camilo, Chief Scientist at SARAO.

The South African Radio Astronomical Observatory has made all the images and tens of terabytes of data collected by MeerKAT available to the scientific community to study and help make further discoveries.

