They offer 100% forgiveness on fines and surcharges in Mazatlan

Sinaloa.- For the benefit of taxpayers who have fallen into arrears in the pay from municipal taxesa program was opened discounts on fines and surchargesfor which 15 payment modules were installed at various points in Mazatlan.

Discounts

Javier Enríquez Bastidas, head of the unit, urged citizens of urban and rural areas to take advantage of this program of forgiveness of property taxes, markets, garbage collection, alcohol licences, flats and taxi establishments.

“The program covers a period from November 25 to December 25, with 100 percent forgiveness of fines and surcharges, and from December 26 to 31, 50 percent. For the convenience of taxpayers, we established 15 modules in the city”, said Javier Enríquez.

These points will be located in commercial plazas of the port, the Administrative Unit, Municipal Palace, Public Security and unions, with hours from 08:00 to 18:00, Monday through Saturday, and Sunday from 08:00 to 08:00. 13:00.

He added that all bank cards have up to 12 months without interest when paying the aforementioned taxes.

The objective

The official commented that they seek to raise more than 30 million pesos.

He acknowledged that they have a lag of 11 million pesos, but they estimate to exceed it in the coming days.

The Director of Revenue explained that many people wait for the discounts between the months of November and December because many receive their bonuses and savings accounts, therefore, that money is used to pay debts.

“We have good taxpayers and by paying their taxes we have resources for the president to do work for the benefit of the community,” commented Enríquez Bastidas.

At least yesterday about a million pesos were collected at the Municipal Revenue offices.

The Data

Points

Plaza Hacienda Victoria, Gabriel Leyva, Soriana El Toreo, Administrative Unit, Plaza El Mar, La Gran Plaza, the Municipal Palace and Jumapam Villa Unión are some collection points.