They identify a “potentially dangerous” asteroid that will pass close to Earth in the coming weeks

Every year, NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) uses its ATLAS alert system to identify asteroids or meteorites that They represent a danger to humanity.

Yes OK the PDCO has been around for yearsbecame known worldwide thanks to the film Don’t Look Upstarring Leonardo diCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Each newly discovered space rock is studied to determine if it possibly could hit the earth. This is how we have the asteroid (138971) 2001 CB21, discovered in February 2001 under the Lincoln Near-Earth Asteroid Research (LINEAR) Near-Earth Asteroid Systematic Tracking and Locating Program.

(138971) 2001 CB21 has a diameter of 1.3 kilometers and was listed as “potentially dangerous.”

Now, researchers from The Virtual Telescope Project managed to photograph it using the ‘Elena’ unit (PlaneWave 17″+Paramount ME+SBIG STL-6303E). There, they discovered that its route is in the direction of our planet.

The team indicated in a statement that last Saturday approached about 1.98 million km from Earth at a rate of two degrees per hour.

Due to this and a series of calculations, they stated that on March 4, (138971) 2001 CB21 will pass at a distance of 4.5 million kilometers of our planet, which is equivalent to about 13 times the lunar distance.

Prepare your telescope and keep an eye on the sky in the coming weeks, maybe with a bit of luck -and the sky is clear- you will be able to visualize it sailing through the universe.