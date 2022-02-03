They discover that the human brain perceives images with a 15-second delay instead of updating in real time

Researchers at the University of California at Berkeley (USA) have discovered that the human mind perceives the images we see with a 15-second delay, instead of trying to update itself in real time, according to a study recently published in the journal ScienceAdvances.

Like social networks, the brain is constantly loaded with new and rich visual stimuli. However, to keep everything that our eyes capture every second in order, the brain actually presents us with an image of the past, because its update time is about 15 seconds.

This mechanism, known as “continuity field” of the mind, it is a perceptual function in which the brain fuses what our eyes take in to provide a sense of visual stability.

“If our brains were always updating in real time, the world would be a jumpy place with constant fluctuations of shadows, light and motion, and we would feel as if we were hallucinating all the time“explained David Whitney, lead author of the study and professor of psychology, neuroscience and vision sciences at the University of California.

Instead, “our brain is like a time machine. It keeps sending us back in time. It’s like we have an app that consolidates our visual input every 15 seconds into one print so we can handle everyday life,” added Dr. Mauro Manassi, an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.

The researchers studied this ‘time travel’ effect by examining the mechanisms of “change blindness“That is, when we do not notice subtle changes over time, such as when an actor changes for his double in a movie.

The team recruited nearly 100 participants to watch close-up images of faces that changed according to age and gender for 30 seconds. Only the eyes, eyebrows, nose, mouth, chin and cheeks were shown, but not the head or facial hair. After viewing the images, the participants were asked to identify the last face they saw, and the group almost always chose a frame that was in the middle of the video.

“You could say our brain is procrastinating,” Whitney said. “It’s too much work to constantly update the images, so you stick to the past, because the past is a good predictor of the present. We recycle information from the past because it’s faster, more efficient and requires less work,” he added.

Although this visual “lag” generally has a positive impact “in preventing us from feeling bombarded by visual information in everyday life,” not perceiving the world in real time can also have “life or death consequences when surgical precision is needed,” explains Manassi. “For example, radiologists detect tumors and surgeons need to be able to see what’s in front of them in real time; if their brains are prewired to what they saw less than a minute ago, they might be missing something,” he mused.

Despite these potential problems, Whitney considers the “continuity field” and its effect on perception to be an “intended function of consciousness and what it means to be human.”