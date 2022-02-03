These are the photos that Selena Gomez would like to disappear forever

Selena Gomez posing at the Met Gala she doesn’t even want to remember credit: Bang Showbiz

Selena Gomez has given us unforgettable moments on the red carpet, but no one is infallible and she knows very well that there was a time when she made a beginner’s mistake while doing her makeup and hair before a big event.

The singer and actress does not even want to remember the 2018 Met gala, to which she went with a flattering Coach brand dress that nobody noticed because, before leaving home, she came up with the brilliant idea to apply self-tanner. At first the effect seemed very natural, but she did not take into account a detail: “As the night went on, the tone became darker and darker,” she recalled.

Selena realized that her skin had a very unnatural color when she had already posed for photographers on the legendary stairs of the Metropolitan Museum and was sitting at a table waiting for the evening to begin.

“I saw a picture of myself and it was totally orange. I was there, at such a prestigious gala, and I just wanted to think: ‘I have to leave,'” he confessed in a new interview with Glamor magazine.

In the end, she managed to work up the courage to last several hours at the party before literally running away.

